Market Scenario:

Virtual private cloud is an on-demand configurable pool of shared computing resources allocated within a public cloud environment. It provides a certain level of isolation between different organizations using the resources. Virtual private cloud is used by all types of businesses, small and medium enterprises and larges enterprises as well. In virtual private cloud, a private cloud solution is provided within a public cloud infrastructure so as to provide a secure and personal data storage space to the users in the public cloud.

Major factors driving the virtual private cloud market are the growing need for low-cost disaster recovery solutions and easy installation. Currently, virtual private cloud is a popular choice among the small and medium enterprises as well as large enterprises.

Virtual Private Cloud Market has been segmented on the basis of delivery model, organization size and vertical. The vertical segment is further bifurcated into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare and government. Growing digitization has led to an increase in cloud based deployment in healthcare sector. BFSI and telecom sector are investing in cloud based solutions owing to its security and cost efficiency. Virtual private cloud is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to its cost-effective solutions.

The global virtual private cloud market is expected to grow at approx. USD 50 Billion by 2023, at 26% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

• HP (U.S.)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Google, Inc. (U.S.)

• VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

• NetApp, Inc. (U.S.)

Study Objectives of Virtual Private Cloud Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the virtual private cloud market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segmentation on the basis of delivery model, organization size and vertical.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for virtual private cloud market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the virtual private cloud market.

Segments:

Virtual private cloud market can be segmented on the basis of following:

By Delivery Model

• Software

• Platform

• Infrastructure

• Others

By Organization Size

• Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Small Medium Businesses (SMBs)

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• IT & Telecommunication

• Government

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of virtual private cloud market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The major growth in virtual private cloud market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and well established infrastructure in that region.

