The 1st Pu’er International Specialty Coffee Expo 2018 (Coffee China 2018)

Date: January 29th-31th, 2018

Venue: Pu’er Grand Theatre, Pu’er City, Yunnan Province

China’s Coffee Consumption Is Surging!

China has ranked the top as the world’s largest coffee consumer markets along with continuing improvement of economy and people’s taste for coffee. Statistically, the yearly growth rate of China’s coffee consumer market remains at 20% or so, which is 2% higher than the average of the globe. Coffee consumer market within the next ten years is predicted to inch upward to trillion yuan in China.

About Coffee China

Located in Yunnan province, Coffee China vow its maximum efforts to the global expansion and branding of Yunnan specialty coffee, as well as help oversea insiders to gain business reach in China. With the staunch supports of global trade associations, such as China Coffee Industry Alliance, Coffee Quality Institute, and etc, the show will deliver its best industry resource to worldwide coffee professionals!

Preview of Coffee China

Coffee China 2018 is schedule to span over 10,000 sq.m., with 500 booths to host 200 prominent brand enterprises and 20,000 visitors for business cooperation and industry communication. A series of excellent concurrent activities will be held, including world siphonist championship, coffee brewing competition, and international coffee forum.

Exhibition Scope

▪Coffee and Coffee Produce: coffee bean, coffee, coffee-mate, coffee foods, coffee drinks;

▪Coffee Franchising Stores

▪Coffee Machine: coffee maker/brewer, coffee vending machine, coffee baker and grinder, coffee syphon, coffee pot and other coffee supplies;

▪Coffee Process Machine and Tech: process machine for coffee beans, coffee bean sheller, coffee sifting machine, and drier, other machines.

▪Auxiliaries: coffee shop design company, coffee shop management software, smart system for coffee shop, brand design and packing of coffee, and other auxiliary products, etc.

