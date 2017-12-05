05, December 2017: Now, gamers can be able to play tricky and adventurous stunts on their bikes in the virtual gaming world with Temok Studio’s new game, the Impossible Stunt Bike Simulator 3D – Trail Tricks. The game developing company has included a lot many stunning features to make this game even more thrilling, risky and challenging for everyone to undergo a nerve-wrecking experience while playing this game.

According to the spokesperson of the company, a biker can try all stunts in this game that he may not think of trying in the real world. One can unlock his motorcycle stunting opportunity with this game and can have all the fun and thrill while riding on one of his favorite bikes. The game allows a player to drive an extreme dirt bike and can gauge his level of proficiency of motorcycling. The spokesperson reveals that this 3D simulator bike game has been designed for the brave-hearts who have the ultimate bike riding skills.

Temok Studio’s Bike Simulator 3D game offers the same experience that a professional biker often enjoys while performing stunts on his bike. One just needs to press the race button and the bike zooms at a lightning speed. The gamer needs to develop the speed control skills to ride safely and to break all the bike speeding records. The player needs to complete the race in a limited time to remain in the game. He has to show all his biking skills to drive carefully and safely to complete the mission.

The game also allows to slow down the speed and to perform various stunts on tricky trails. The spokesperson states that the game can be set on different modes for a gamer to try various crazy stunts on risky tracks. Gamers can enjoy the game with different challenging missions and can enjoy the thrill of driving a superbike and become the king of the fast and the furious racing track. The game can be enjoyed on all Android devices with 3.0 and above version of the OS. To download the game, one can visit the link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.temok.impossible.stunt.bike.simulator.trail.tricks.master.hero.stuntman.

