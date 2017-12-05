Prominent enterprises with global presence such as Sumitomo Corporation, GKN plc., Hoganas A.B., and AMES are domiciled in Europe. This has rendered the Europe sintering market highly competitive. These players together held 20% of the market in 2015, which is indicative of its fragmented vendor landscape. A majority of the leading players in the Europe sintering market have established brand identities. This is a key factor determining their success amidst end users, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new study.

As competition is forecast to get fiercer with time, leading players are focusing on consolidation through strategies collaborations. Besides this, several companies are boosting their plant capacities as they strive for increased profitability. A majority of the key players are supported by a network of well-established suppliers and distribution network. This has an inevitable positive impact on their sales outlook. Despite such strong presence of established players, the market exhibits lucrative prospects for the entry of new players. Factors such as easy access to raw materials and rising applications of sintering have eased entry of new players. In the near future, the competition prevailing in the sintering market in thus expected to get fiercer.

TMR has projected the Europe sintering market to reach US$11.09 bn by the end of 2024. At the start of 2015, the market was valued at US$8.35 bn. If these figures hold true, the Europe sintering market will exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% between 2016 and 2024. By material, the pure iron segment has reported dominance in the market. In 2015, the segment held over 35.7% in the Europe sintering market. Through the course of the forecast period, the segment is expected to retain its dominance. Among countries, Germany held the leading market share of 24.4% in 2015.

Application across Diverse Industries to Aid Growth

The sintering market in Europe is primarily gaining from the increasing demand for sinter-based structural auto parts. These auto parts are more durable, light-weight, and affordable compared to their conventional counterparts. Besides this, the usage of sinter-based components has significantly increased in engines, shafts, chassis, bearings, and different types of valves. Considering the increasing applications, the demand for sinter-based products is steadily spurring in Europe.

Moreover, sintering helps in the manufacturing of superior quality components with peculiar shapes. While at initial phase, the automotive industry accounted for the most demand witnessed in the market, of late industries such as aerospace, construction, and mechanical engineering have realized their use. In the next few years, the market players can therefore expect moderately rising opportunities especially on account of the rising application of sinter-based components across diverse industries.

Time Consuming Manufacturing Process Could Hamper Growth

Sintering is a time-consuming process, which is a key restraint to its increased uptake. In addition, inadequate availability of systemic techniques to validate the inner-strength of sintered components, make optimizing manufacturing process highly tedious. This could have a negative impact on the overall market. Enactment of stringent regulations to curb harmful emissions has created bottlenecks, thus leading the market towards unwieldy growth trajectory.

Nevertheless, with industrial and technological developments in sintering process, industry experts have positive outlook for the Europe sintering market.

This review is based on a TMR study, titled "Sintering Market (Material – Low Grade Alloy Steel (Pure Iron, Fe – Ni Alloys, Fe – Si Alloys, Fe – Co Alloys, 42CrMo4 Steel, and 100Cr6 Steel)) – Europe Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024."

The report segments the Europe sintering market as:

