Risk analytics assist organizations in knowing the certain risk existing in their businesses. Risk analytics tools help companies to derive risk-aware decisions and thus improving their business performance. Alongside this, risk analytics tools improve return on capital and reduces cost involved in regulatory compliance. With enterprises thriving to reduce the catastrophic losses, adoption of risk analytics tools have seen an uprising trend in recent years. Moreover, risk analytics tools help in central clearing of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives.

Risk analytics market is segmented on the basis of component type, enterprise size and end-use verticals. Based on component type, risk analytics market is further classified as on the basis of solution type and services. Solution type segment include risk analytics software suites for regulatory compliance, governance, risk & compliance, market risk management, trading risk, credit risk management, liquidity risk management, and others (insurance risk management and actuarial modeling). Services segment include various software services related to the risk analytics software such as systems integration, risk assessment and maintenance & servicing. In terms of enterprise size, risk analytics market is further classified as large organizations and small and medium enterprises. On the basis of end-use verticals, risk analytics market is categorized as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing and retail, telecom and IT, government, energy and utility and others (transportation, healthcare, etc.).

The increased market risk due to economic instability and market competitiveness is one of the key drivers of risk analytics market. In addition to this, strong regulations and policies such as Basel II/III, Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review/ Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform, Consumer Protection Act (CCAR/DFAST) and Internal Capital Adequacy Process (ICAAP) is pushing up the demand of risk analytics software among all the business sizes. However, lack of awareness of risk analytics tools especially among small and medium enterprises is likely to result in sluggish growth of risk analytics market. Moreover, high installation capital required for operation of risk analytics tools is expected to curb the growth of risk analytics market. Real time risk analytics is likely to witness strong demand in coming years and hold significant market opportunity for its vendors.

On a global scale, North America is likely to hold significant market share in the adoption risk analytics market. The developed IT ecosystem and significant presence of large enterprises are some the prime factors fuelling the growth of risk analytics market. In near term, Asia Pacific region is likely to witness strong growth in risk analytics market. The increasing market competitiveness and currency fluctuations is likely to result in improved demand of risk analytics tools. In end-use industry verticals, risk analytics market is likely to draw more revenue share from BFSI sector. With global economy witnessing paradigm shift as developing regions performing better than developed economy, which is resulting in currency fluctuations and involving substantial risk, BFSI sector is insisting for better risk analytics solution. Furthermore, BFSI sector often needs to identify claims that are potentially fraudulent using statistical models, thus requiring correct risk analytics tools.

Some of the key vendors in risk analytics market are, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., SAS Institute, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SunGard Data Systems Inc., Genpact, Accenture PLC, Intellect Design Arena Limited, OpenGamma Limited, Numerix LLC, ACL Services, Riskdata S. A..

