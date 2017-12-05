The advent of complex cloud, on premise and hybrid networks and systems has necessitated a regular check on the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of these systems. Performance and availability management software monitors, manages and consequently helps in optimizing application performance, databases and network infrastructure. This helps in adhering to Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and reducing operational costs while enriching user experience and addressing issues that cause hindrance to the routine performance of applications, servers, networks and databases.

Increasing IT operation costs, rising complexity in applications and servers, and high expectation levels of end-users are some of the factors responsible for high growth in this market. Furthermore, with the widespread use of e-commerce websites, there is an increased need for companies in this industry to eliminate congestion and disruption, and meet customer expectations. Also, cloud based and hybrid platform deployments make it essential to have an end-to-end management system in order to manage applications and servers effectively on a regular basis. Currently, the key challenge for these software is to operate within budget and at scale so as to increase the affordability and usefulness across small, medium and large industries. However, the inclusion of big data and predictive analytics is anticipated to help analyze issues and solve them in advance and thus, enhancing the effectiveness of an application management system. The easier and faster implementation of IT solutions is expected to reduce dependency on IT solutions’ workforce along with a reduction in maintenance costs. This is further anticipated to maximize productivity and infrastructure performance.

The performance and availability management software market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, end-user and geography. From the deployment point of view, the market can be categorized into cloud-based, on-premise and hybrid. Of these, cloud-based deployment systems are anticipated to be fast growing due to its low cost and huge scale of services. Based on end-users, the market is classified into core IT, banking and financial services, healthcare, telecom, automotive and defense, manufacturing and others. In terms of geographical segmentation, the market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period due to rapidly growing deployment of cloud services across various sectors. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to showcase high growth potential during the forecast period owing to high penetration of IT services and associated recent developments.

Due to growing popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) across organizations globally, it is becoming imperative to use performance and availability management software in order to manage a wide array of technologies and platforms. Big data and predictive analysis is being explored by vendors to simplify and automate systems and prevent system and network issues in advance. Some of the leading companies in the global performance and availability management software business are VMware Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Compuware Corporation, CA Technologies, AppDynamics, BMC Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Dell Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

