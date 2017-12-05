The Middle East continues to be a strong source of interest for international textiles suppliers, with increasing market demand stemming from the region for the latest in home and contract textiles.

This was underlined at a media round table organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, to familiarise regional media and industry representatives about the advantages of being present at Heimtextil, the leading international trade showcase for home and contract textiles, being held at Frankfurt next year.

Chockfull of design trends, technical innovations and high-quality home collections from international suppliers: with a globally unique product portfolio, Heimtextil will offer its visitors a superb overview of the market when it opens doors in January next year.

With the UAE textile market valued at $ 17.5 billion annually and Dubai and the region rapidly growing in stature as a key textile trading hub, being represented at the leading trading event for the industry, is vital for traders, buyers and suppliers from the region, to keep in touch with the latest trends and developments.

Prominent exhibitors from the Middle East who will be present at Heimtextil 2018 include: Al Guthmi from Saudi Arabia, leaders in furnishing fabrics, curtains and home accessories, KC Fabrics from the UAE also home to make an impact with their fabrics and furnishings, which they design and supply across the globe.

The international trade fair for home and contract textiles expects to welcome around 3000 exhibitors as well as see growth in various product areas. Heimtextil covers the entire portfolio of textile interior design as well as contract furnishing over 20 hall levels. This makes the trade fair a globally unique ordering platform and one at which international key players in the industry gather at the start of the year. At the same time, a comprehensive fringe programme provides information and inspiration on the latest market developments.

A central role in the trade fair’s programme is played by the range of contract furnishings and fittings, which Heimtextil sums up under the title “Interior. Architecture. Hospitality”. “This is the next step towards a top innovation and knowledge platform for textile solutions in architecture and hotel furnishing,” says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt. “As the world’s leading trade fair for home and contract textiles, we aim to tease out these themes even more clearly from the overall portfolio and prepare them in line with the current requirements of the industry. To this end, we cooperate with international experts and have developed some exciting concepts.”

New: “Interior.Architecture. Hospitality Expo”

The new event format “Interior.Architecture. Hospitality Expo” offers a high density of products, expertise and networking opportunities for architects, interior designers and hoteliers. Selected suppliers, such as Chieftain Fabrics, Drapilux, Forster Rohner, Gerriets and Low & Bonar, will present their product innovations and material solutions in the exclusive surroundings of the new Expo in hall 4.2. Heimtextil also inspires with a four-day programme of presentations on the current themes of “Customisation”, “Health Care” and “Living Hotels”. Guided exhibitor tours supply target groups with tailored, in-depth information.The offer for those interested in the contract business is completed by the exhibitor catalogue “Contract Guide” and the “Interior.Architecture. Hospitality Salon” which functions as a networking lounge in hall 4.2.

“Upholstery” on a sustained growth course

The highlights in Hall 3.1 include presentations by international textile publishers such as Alhambra / Tormes Design and Tapicerias Gancedo, who are new on board for Heimtextil 2018. With Damaceno & Antues – Evo Interior Fabrics, a new brand from Portugal is represented. The upholstery fabrics offer in Hall 4 continues to develop strongly. Due to the large number of exhibitors, opportunities to present high-quality upholstery fabrics for the contract furnishing market will be offered in Hall 4.2 for the first time. Here, Trevira (Germany) is a promising highlight: for the first time in several years, the company will take part in a 1300 square meter joint presentation with its CS partners. The following partners are involved: Baumann Dekor, Engelbert E. Stieger, Fidivi Tessitura Vergnano, Georg und Otto Friedrich, Getzner Textil, Jenny Fabrics, Johan van den Acker Textielfabriek, Mattes & Ammann, Mersem Teksil, Pugi R.G., Spandauer Velours, SR Webatex / Getzner Textil, Swisstulle, Teksko Kadife Kumas, Tessitura Mario Ghioldi & C, Torcitura Fibre Sintetiche, Torcitura Lei Tsu, Vlnap, Wagenfelder Spinning Group and Wintex.

With “Design live”, Heimtextil is once again presenting the world’s largest platform for textile design: around 250 international design studios will be presenting their new designs in Hall 4.2 – more than ever before. The “Digital print technology” segment also presents an outstanding offer. Here, in Hall 6.0, the leading international digital printer manufacturers will come together and showcase their latest innovations. Among the participants are Hewlett Packard Germany, Epson (Italy), Mimaki (Netherlands), Kornit (Germany) and Reggiani (Italy). The “Digital Textile Conference” will also once again be held in the Saal Europa, organised by the industry information service WTiN.

Wide range of ready-made products

The home textiles sector also impresses with its strong range. In Halls 8 to 11, almost 1500 manufacturers will be presenting a wealth of ready-made products from the “bed”, “bath” and “table” segments. Hall 8.0, which is completely booked out, has become the central contact point for the bedding industry. All well-known names are here, such as Irisette, Billerbeck and Frankenstolz from Germany. New exhibitors include CHT R. Beitlich (Germany), Mascioni (Italy) and Dún or Fior (Iceland). Numerous international suppliers of bathroom textiles and accessories will also be presenting their wares. Growth is also evident in the table segment. In hall 9.0, Towa (Japan) and Aramis (Spain) are among the highlights with non-textile table coverings and Textil Vidal Rius (Spain) with table linen.

Hall 11 will also be home to some big names. Here, fashion labels will present their home collections, such as Joop Living, Marc O’Polo and Esprit (licensee Van Es Home, Netherlands). Renowned premium suppliers will also present their new products. Billerbeck und Schlossberg (both Switzerland), Curt Bauer (Germany), Kas International (Australia), Martinelli Ginetto (Italy), Sorema (Portugal) and Welspun (United Kingdom) are represented here. The product range will be expanded with a number of accessories that underpin a lifestyle-oriented and contemporary shopping experience. Heimtextil is also introducing a new area specifically for accessories under the title “And more…!”. Textile and non-textile products, such as lamps, decorative or bathroom articles, will be on display, complementing the core product ranges of retailers with attractive product groups.

New: “All about pets” presents textiles for animals

The number of exhibitors that include textiles for animals in their portfolio has grown steadily over a number of years. Heimtextil is meeting this growing interest for the first time in January by providing an area for textiles and accessories for animals in Galleria 0. “All about pets” offers beds for dogs and cats, pillows, cosy blankets and much more. Dogspring and Studio am Meer (both Germany) as well as Lex & Max and Van Baal Textiles (both Netherlands) will be present.

Heimtextil “Theme Park”: the furnishing trends of the future

The programme highlight for those interested in design is the “Theme Park” in hall 6.0. In this trend and inspiration area, visitors and exhibitors alike can look forward to a wealth of material innovations, colour trends and new designs. The overarching theme is “The Future is urban”. An accompanying programme of talks and guided tours give far-reaching insights into new design projects. For the 2018/19 season, a team of seven international design studios have isolated the most important themes from various general trends. The London-based studio Franklin Till is in charge of the design of the “Theme Park” in hall 6.0.