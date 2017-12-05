Market Scenario

The global manhole covers market is driven by the growing construction sector. With a rising population and growing real-estate industry the need for manholes has become an important requirement. These fuels the demand for manhole covers globally. Furthermore increased government initiatives to strengthen the civic system in countries of APAC drives the market for manhole covers Segments

Global manhole covers market is segmented on the basis of Types, Application and Region. On the basis of Types it is segmented as Metal cap, Regenerated resin, High strength steel fiber cement concrete, and others. On the basis of Application it is segmented as Municipal, Airports & ports and others. Additionally on the basis of Region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The key players of Global Manhole Covers Market report include- EJ Group, Inc., Eagle Manufacturing Group, OPW Fibrelite, Crescent Foundry, Aquacast Ltd., Peter Savage Limited, Arcova Ltd., DKG Manhole Covers, Ducast Factory L.L.C, and Polieco Group.

North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• U.K.

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

The report for Global Manhole Covers Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

