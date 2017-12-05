Market Overview:

Fat replacers are low-calorie and low-fat alternatives of conventional fat which comprises of fat made from proteins, carbohydrates, lipids and other sources. Fat replacers have similar physical and chemical properties as compared to the conventional fat and are highly stable in nature. Fat replacers have a wide range product applicability which includes dairy and frozen desserts, bakery and confectionary, snacks, beverages and others. Commonly available fat-replacers in the market come in the form of powders, liquids, and others.

The amount of obese population and population suffering from diseases such as hypertension, high blood cholesterol and other heart diseases due to high fat intake is increasing periodically, which is a great concern among the growing population. This has increased the demand of low-calorie and low-fat alternatives from several industries such as dairy, bakery, snacks & beverages and, others. Moreover, rising demand for low-calorie innovative food ingredients is projected to drive the growth of fat-replacers market over the review period.

Furthermore, growing health conscious population and their awareness towards heart health is boosting the market of fat-replacers. Moreover, inclination of consumers towards the consumption of healthy diet is adding fuel to the growth of the fat-replacers market. However, the toxicity caused due excessive consumption of fat-replacers used in food products may hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.3% of fat-replacers market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4802

Major Key Players:

The major players in fat-replacers market

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc. (Ireland)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Downstream Analysis:

Fat replacers are segmented on the basis of types, which includes protein, carbohydrate, lipid, and others. The carbohydrate source is dominating the global market owing to its extensive use in frozen desserts & dairy products.

On the basis of source, the fat-replacers market is segmented into plants, animals, and others. Among all the forms, plant source segment is dominating the market owing to high availability of plant proteins.

On the basis of the form, fat-replacers market is segmented into powder, liquids, and others. The powder form is dominating in this segment owing to its easy use and maintenance.

On the basis of application, the fat replacers market is segmented in dairy & frozen desserts, bakery & confectionary, snacks, beverages, and others. Among all the applications, bakery & confectionary is dominating the market due to increasing health awareness regarding low-fats in the population.

Regional Analysis

Global Fat-Replacers Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global fat-replacers market followed by Asia Pacific. The U.S. has been accounted for a higher consumption of fat replacers in confectioneries and dairy food owing to increase in the awareness about the benefits of consuming low-fat diet.

Moreover, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for low-calorie and low-fat convenience food in food & beverages industry has raised the demand for fat-replacers in Asia Pacific countries like India and China which is expected to uplift the growth of the fat-replacers market during the review period. Furthermore, the approval for use of fat-replacers in edible products from regulatory authorities such as food and agriculture organization (FAO) is anticipated to uplift the growth of the fat-replacers market.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fat-replacers-market-4802

Market Segmentation

Fat replacers market is segmented on the basis of type, source, form, application and region.