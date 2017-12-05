Dannah Farm is owned by the Slack Family, and has grown into arguably one of the finest and most well renowned luxury B&B’s in Derbyshire and the Peak District. Winner of multiple awards and featured in many TV programs, Dannah Farm offers luxury and style to visitors to Derbyshire that simply cannot be found elsewhere.

Following on from the success of Dannah Farm, the owners embarked on two new projects near Ashbourne aimed solely at self-catering couples. Two lovely old stone cottages were lovingly restored to the same high standards that the customers of Dannah Farm have come to expect. This included fitting Hot Tubs, decked private patio areas, handmade oak beamed beds, Sauna, and modern fittings tastefully matching the cottages decor and location.

The new properties were marketed at different demographics than Dannah Farm. The primary differences between Dannah B&B and the two new cottages was that the cottages are aimed at adults only and were primarily self-catering. Each cottage has a stunning en-suite master bedroom, making it perfect for romantic breaks or weekend getaways. The large kitchens contain everything the clients need to be completely self-sufficient. The locations of the cottages are perfect for a romantic retreat, being situated in a small village of Kirk Ireton near the market town of Ashbourne. As a holiday location, Kirk Ireton will undoubtedly appeal to those looking for a quieter experience and the tranquillity of a peaceful village location. It’s countryside location blends perfectly with the surrounding attractions such as the Peak District, Ashbourne, Wirksworth, Matlock, Bakewell, Carsington Water and the Tissington Trail, to name but a few.

So far, the two self-catering cottages have proved to be extremely popular, with bookings already taken throughout much of the year. The feedback from visitors has been extremely positive, and the cottages reputation continues to grow. Anyone who has previously stayed at Dannah Farm will undoubtedly love Dannah Cottages in the same way. The attention to detail has transferred over from Dannah Farm, and the decor is very similar in many ways but with a contemporary twist in a traditional setting.

There’s no doubt that Dannah Cottages offers something new to holiday seekers and couples. From a romantic break to a short getaway, Dannah Cottages are the perfect location in the Southern Peak District, Derbyshire.

Contact:

Joan Slack

Company: Dannah Cottages

Address: Bowmans Lane, Shottle, DE56 2DR, UK

Phone: 01335 372882

Email: slack@dannah.co.uk

Website: https://www.dannahcottages.co.uk/