New Delhi, 5th December 2017- Calco Poly Technik has been declared as the Winner of the D&B SME Business Excellence Award 2017 in the Manufacturing Sector for Plastics & Plastics products category at a gala event, graced by senior officials from SMEs, Government Institutions, Banks, Financial Institutions and Tech Giants.

Key Highlights

Pioneers in providing Global Solutions for the Plastic Industry

Gearing up with a Production Capacity of over 20,000MT/Year

World Class Testing Lab as per ASTM standards. Certified with ISO/TS 16949Quality Management System

INNOVATIVE Cost Effective Solutions to OEMs in India & Abroad

Diversified Product Range to serve multiple Industries such as Automotive, Electrical & Electronic Appliances, Industrial and Consumer Goods, Packaging and Construction, …to name a few!

Calco Poly Technik is India’s fastest growing enterprise, providing its Customers with Value-Added Products, Services and Innovative Solutions encompassing Product Development in diverse Market Verticals. The Calco Group with a turnover of over Rs1000 Million has reinforced its contribution in the Plastic Industry by setting up its 2ndPlant at, Haryana with an investment of over Rs 500 Million. It would be a state of the art production facility with World Class material handling equipments, Clean Energy Consumption with Captive Solar Power Plant& Conservation of Water in a built-up area of 100,000 sq. feet, planned to be up and running by end of 2018.

Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, Founder & MD, Calco Group said on the occasion, “We are proud to be adjudged as the winner of the D&B SME Business Excellence Awards 2017 in the Plastics & Plastic Components Category. I am very sure that this Award will work as a catalyst, helping us consistently empower towards Innovation, to carry forward Calco’s growth in a steady and responsible pace towards a position of unmatched strength.”

Dun & Bradstreet is the world’s leading and longest-established business information company. For 175 years Dun & Bradstreet has been providing business, credit, receivables and marketing information, started in the US and is spanning across 220 countries today. Dun & Bradstreet’s Extensive International Network enables every business person in all parts of the world to enjoy reliable and accessible information, on more than 250 million companies. The Dun & Bradstreet “SME Business Excellence Awards is a platform for recognizing the success of high-performing Indian SMEs. The objective of the award is to encourage the culture of excellence and transparency among SMEs.

The vision of Calco Poly Technik is to be India’s Most Preferred Global Plastic Solution Provider, through growth and enrichment to its Associates and the Community in which it operates. It also aims to further strengthen its relationships with OEMs & Tier – I / II Industry and build partnerships with Global players by developing a strong Product Portfolio and work on Innovative Solutions. Calco Poly Technik at present caters to its Customers from diverse Industries viz. Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Appliances and Industrial Goods, Packaging …to name a few!

About Calco

CALCO is one of the leading providers of High-Performance Polymers, Color and Additive Solutions. With an experience of over 18 years and serving more than 1000 Customers, we are focused to become India’s Most Preferred Global Plastic Solution Provider. Our multiple Production facility, with Total Production Capacity of 20KTPA ensures we cover wide variety of markets and end-use-applications. In addition, our Team of 100+ Associates provides Customers with Efficient and Innovative Solutions, ensuring Profitable Growth for everyone. Calco Group’s Mission is supported by our Core Value: Sustainability. Calco Poly Technik currently operates with Head Office in Delhi and Pan India Strategic Distribution Network for Efficient Supply Chain and improved Customer Service.

For further details, you may visit www.calco.in