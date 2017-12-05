According to a new report Global Application Testing Services Market, published by KBV research, the Global Application Testing Services Market size is expected to reach $55.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Functionality Testing Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.2 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Performance Testing Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Security Testing Market.

The Professional market holds the largest market share in Global Application Testing Services Market by Service Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.2 % during the forecast period. The Managed Services market is expected to witness CAGR of 16.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The Offshore market holds the largest market share inGlobal Application Testing Services Market by Business Function in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Onshore market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Onsite market would garner market size of $7,437.5 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Application Testing Services Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Wipro Limited, Cognizant, Capgemini, Accenture Plc., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, DXC Technology, Qualitest, and SQS Software Quality Systems AG.

Global Application Testing Services Market Size Segmentation

By Testing Type

Functionality Testing

Performance Testing

Security Testing

Compatibility Testing

Usability Testing

Others

By Service Type

Professional

Managed Services

By Business Function

Offshore

Nearshore

Onshore

Onsite

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

IT & Telecom

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

BFSI

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Application Testing Services Market size

US Application Testing Services Market size

Canada Application Testing Services Market size

Mexico Application Testing Services Market size

Rest of North America Application Testing Services Market size

Europe Application Testing Services Market

Germany Application Testing Services Market

UK Application Testing Services Market

France Application Testing Services Market

Russia Application Testing Services Market

Spain Application Testing Services Market

Italy Application Testing Services Market

Rest of Europe Application Testing Services Market

Asia Pacific Application Testing Services Market

China Application Testing Services Market

Japan Application Testing Services Market

India Application Testing Services Market

South Korea Application Testing Services Market

Singapore Application Testing Services Market

Malaysia Application Testing Services Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Application Testing Services Market

LAMEA Application Testing Services Market

Brazil Application Testing Services Market

Argentina Application Testing Services Market

UAE Application Testing Services Market

Saudi Arabia Application Testing Services Market

South Africa Application Testing Services Market

Nigeria Application Testing Services Market

Rest of LAMEA Application Testing Services Market

Companies Profiled

Wipro Limited

Cognizant

Capgemini

Accenture Plc.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

DXC Technology

Qualitest

SQS Software Quality Systems AG

