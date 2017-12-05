According to a new report Global Application Testing Services Market, published by KBV research, the Global Application Testing Services Market size is expected to reach $55.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Functionality Testing Solution Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.2 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Performance Testing Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Security Testing Market.
The Professional market holds the largest market share in Global Application Testing Services Market by Service Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.2 % during the forecast period. The Managed Services market is expected to witness CAGR of 16.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The Offshore market holds the largest market share inGlobal Application Testing Services Market by Business Function in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Onshore market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Onsite market would garner market size of $7,437.5 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Application Testing Services Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Wipro Limited, Cognizant, Capgemini, Accenture Plc., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, DXC Technology, Qualitest, and SQS Software Quality Systems AG.
Global Application Testing Services Market Size Segmentation
By Testing Type
Functionality Testing
Performance Testing
Security Testing
Compatibility Testing
Usability Testing
Others
By Service Type
Professional
Managed Services
By Business Function
Offshore
Nearshore
Onshore
Onsite
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
IT & Telecom
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
BFSI
Education
Others
By Geography
North America Application Testing Services Market size
US Application Testing Services Market size
Canada Application Testing Services Market size
Mexico Application Testing Services Market size
Rest of North America Application Testing Services Market size
Europe Application Testing Services Market
Germany Application Testing Services Market
UK Application Testing Services Market
France Application Testing Services Market
Russia Application Testing Services Market
Spain Application Testing Services Market
Italy Application Testing Services Market
Rest of Europe Application Testing Services Market
Asia Pacific Application Testing Services Market
China Application Testing Services Market
Japan Application Testing Services Market
India Application Testing Services Market
South Korea Application Testing Services Market
Singapore Application Testing Services Market
Malaysia Application Testing Services Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Application Testing Services Market
LAMEA Application Testing Services Market
Brazil Application Testing Services Market
Argentina Application Testing Services Market
UAE Application Testing Services Market
Saudi Arabia Application Testing Services Market
South Africa Application Testing Services Market
Nigeria Application Testing Services Market
Rest of LAMEA Application Testing Services Market
Companies Profiled
Wipro Limited
Cognizant
Capgemini
Accenture Plc.
IBM Corporation
Infosys Limited
DXC Technology
Qualitest
SQS Software Quality Systems AG
