Atlanta, GA, November 9, 2017 — Bradley T. Harris Jewelers, a full service jewelry store, recently moved to a brand new, larger space within the same complex.. Their address is still 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30341, but now they are in Suite #160. It is conveniently located just inside the 285 Perimeter, in the Plaza Square North Office Building.

Store owner, Brad Harris, knew that he had to make some changes. His business had grown tremendously since he first opened and he basically needed more room. However, he was reluctant want to move because his current location was ideal and very convenient for his customers.

Harris said “I realized we needed more space to showcase our expanding jewelry selections and to also expand our jewelry repair back-room. My reluctance was that our current store was easy to find and convenient for our customers, so I didn’t want to move to a location that might not be as convenient to get to. As luck would have it, a much larger space became available in the same building! Even better was that it was on the ground floor with ample parking.”

Locally owned and operated, Bradley T. Harris is a boutique-style jewelry store specializing in custom designs and fine jewelry. From fine diamonds, engagement and wedding rings, precious gemstones, platinum, karat gold jewelry, to custom designing, expert jewelry repairs, original designs, and jewelry appraisals, Bradley T. Harris is a full service jeweler in the Atlanta area and also GIA certified in Diamonds, Diamond Grading, Gem Identification, and Colored Stones.

Bradley T. Harris Jewelers is passionate about helping their clients find unique, high quality custom jewelry to fit any occasion and is very committed to providing an outstanding customer experience.

About Bradley T. Harris

With over 30 years in the jewelry industry and 28 years in business, Bradley is a well-seasoned Jeweler/Goldsmith, a GIA Graduate Gemologist, a member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating, a registered Jeweler, and a member of the esteemed American Gem Society. He is experienced and knowledgeable in diamonds, gemstones, custom designs, and jewelry repair and appraisals.

Contact Information:

Bradley T. Harris Jewelers

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd

Suite #160

Atlanta, GA 30341

770-644-0842

Panorama Marketing & Media, LLC

555 Hawkins Store Rd

Kennesaw, GA 30144

678-391-9136

