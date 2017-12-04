Santamedical has come up with amazing contest and one lucky winner will get Santamedical Pulse Oximeter and $100 Amazon Gift Card. The contest is open from 1st to 31st December 2017 and only for USA citizens eligible to participate.

Christmas concocts a sphere of happiness and joy everywhere. It uplifts mood and keeps all frolicsome and the ebullience is not limited to your home or office but everywhere. It’s the festival to show your care and spread sparkles of love and affection in every nook and cranny.

To embrace this festive season, Santamedical has come with its sweepstakes. It’s a coveted brand of health care segment and is running a promotional contest and the winner of the contest will be eligible to get a fascinating prize from Santamedical. The winner of the contest will get a giveaway from Santamedical that includes Santamedical Pulse Oximeter and $100 Amazon Gift Card. Definitely these goodies are going to make your Christmas merrier. Pulse oximeter is a health care device used to measure the oxygen saturation level in blood and is an essential medical equipment, especially, for CPOD patients. This giveaway is not limited to Santamedical Pulse Oximeter but the winner will also get $100 Amazon Gift Card, which can be utilized in buying other desired products from Amazon.

To participate and win the contest, you can use different social media platforms given below, giving you specific points for each and at end lucky draw will held to get the name of winner. So let’s get a sneak peak of theses platforms and number of points they are offering:

• Share on Facebook +1

• Retweet @Gurinproducts on Twitter +1

• Follow @Gurinproducts on Twitter +1

• Share on Pinterest +1

• Refer friends for extra entries +2

• View Product page +1

Aforementioned are the Six ways, you can participate in the contest. The contest is open from 1st December 2017 to 31st December 2017. Only USA citizens are eligible to participate in this contest and name of the winner will be announced on 1st January, 2018.

Link: https://gleam.io/khwuV/enter-for-free-to-win-a-100-amazon-gift-card