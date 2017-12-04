‘Thinkitchen’, Seeba Lifestyle’s premium kitchenware brand is all set to participate at the most anticipated UpperCrust Food & Wine Show, which will be held at the city’s commercial quarter, World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade from Dec 8-10, 2017!

UpperCrust, running into its 15th edition is the leading event in India focused on the food, cooking, and kitchen. It includes the participation of over hundreds of exhibitors representing product categories such as – Food, Services, Lifestyles, Kitchen Appliances, Wines & Spirits.

The event attracts thousands of visitors including celebrities and hospitality industry bigwigs to sample the city’s culinary delights, explore kitchenware brands, facilitate conversations, and find cutting-edge kitchen appliances. The show also gives attendees an understanding of different cuisines through live cookery demos, so they could go home with these ingredients, and cook recipes with confidence.

Get to Know About Thinkitchen’s Incredible Line of Products!

The Thinkitchen stall at the event will feature a range of the healthiest and versatile cookware of varied brands like – as Royal Prestige® (The USA), Amefa (The Netherlands), Richardson Sheffield (The UK), Wilmax (The UK) and The Kitchen Company® (India).

Thinkitchen cookware are made of the highest quality surgical steel that’s non-porous and non-reactive. The cookware made from this material doesn’t leach metals or toxins into the food, unlike other most modern cookware. This type of cookware does not even require water and oils to cook food. Cooking without water makes the food to heat and boil in its juices, in which it re-absorbs all the vitamins and nutrients. Since this type of cooking doesn’t require oils, one doesn’t have to bother about the cholesterol level.

Surgical steel cookware retains heat efficiently and maintains the great potential to save time and energy. Visitors can come and visit the Thinkitchen booth and see for themselves how this healthy cookware range can make a key difference in the way you prepare meals for your family. From fresh and trending ideas to new products, you will find plenty of inspiration and learning at UpperCrust than ever before!