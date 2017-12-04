Market Overview:

Synthetic Leather, also known as bicast leather is a fabric made out of polyurethane (PU) or polyvinylchloride (PVC) type of synthetic materials and bio-based products, which is intended to replace the real leather material. The applications of Synthetic Leather can be seen in diverse end uses such as clothing, accessories, footwear, and furnishing among others. Generally, the product is marketed under “leatherette”, “faux leather”, “vegan leather”, “PU leather” and “pleather. Synthetic leather materials are durable, moisture resistance, and most importantly, they are cost-effective as compared to the real product. The global manufacturers of Synthetic Leather are looking towards increasing their production capacity owing the declining cost of production. Global footwear market is growing at highest CAGR on accounts of an increasing standard of living of people and growing urban population around the world. The Global Leather Goods Market is estimated to grow at 4% CAGR to reach ~USD 110 billion, wherein Synthetic Leather segments holds significant share. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the demand of Synthetic Leather during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the Global Synthetic Leather Market are DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products (U.S.), Mayur Uniquoters Limited (India), NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION (Taiwan), KURARAY CO., LTD. (Japan), SAN FANG CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (Taiwan), TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan), H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd. (India), FILWEL CO., LTD. (Japan), Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd. (China), and TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Synthetic Leather Market has been segmented on the basis of type, end use and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into, polyurethane (PU), polyvinylchloride (PVC) and vegetable-based, and bio-based. Among these types, the polyurethane (PU) based synthetic is a leading segment and is estimated to grow at highest CAGR among the other types. The PU-based Synthetic Leather material is anticipated to acquire the maximum share of the overall market. In coming years, it is expected to witness the highest CAGR. This is attributed to the harmless nature of PU as compared to PVC, which may boost the demand of poromeric imitation leather during the forecast period. The major use of this type of leather can be found in manufacturing imitation leather which is comparatively stiff and durable. This makes it usable in production of footwear, and accessories, which are the major end uses of Synthetic Leather. Polyvinylchloride (PVC) based artificial leather also holds significant share of the market. The major advantage of PVC based leather is its glossy surface which is moisture resistant and can be easily wipe-cleaned. Its uses can be found in shiny professional shoe. The vegetable based Synthetic Leather products primarily consists of cork leather that is a natural alternative made from the bark of cork oak trees, ocean leather made from kelp and piñatex, made from pineapple leaves. The growing environmental concerns over persistent waste which is non-biodegradable may help growth in demand of bio-based synthetic leather during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the Global Synthetic Leather Market is segmented into footwear, furniture & upholstery, automotive, clothing, accessories, and sports, among others. Among them, the footwear segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR owing to increased demand of high end footwear products. This growth of footwear making industry is attributed to increasing disposable income of people, along with growing urban population around the world. Furniture & upholstery is also an emerging use of synthetic leather. The high quality artificial leather has emerged as an affordable alternative to the real leather material. Increasing standard of living of people is pushing them to spend on styling their homes by furnishing the interior with attractive and affordable materials, which may boost growth of the Global Synthetic Leather Market. Global automotive industry is steadily heading north with the rising demand from both developed and developing countries, wherein synthetic leather is majority used in seats and dashboard coverings Apart from this, the accessories, made of artificial leather such as, wallets, purse, belts, handbags and backpacks are gaining popularity. This is anticipated to boost the demand of the product.in coming years.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Synthetic Leather Market is geographically divided into five key regions namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the leading region among them owing to the increasing demand from footwear and automotive u-industries in this region. Countries namely India, China, and Japan are the leading markets in this region due to the presence of many key players and growing demand from major end use industries such as automotive, and building & construction along with the footwear making industry in these countries. Europe is the second most important region in the Global Synthetic Leather Market. The major markets in this region are Germany, U.K., France and Italy, where there is a growing demand of Synthetic Leathers by automobile industry. North America is another significant region in the global synthetic leather market. U.S. is the largest market in this region due to the presence of well-established and leading end use industries such as aerospace, automotive and sports industry. Industrialization in Latin America is on the rise with pacifying political and economic scenario in Brazil and Colombia. During the forecast period the region anticipated to hold considerable share of the Global Synthetic Leather Market. The Middle East & Africa is holding relatively lesser shares in the Global Synthetic Leather Market. It is anticipated to witness growth in coming years on account of hitherto untapped growth opportunities in construction and sports industry.

Key Points from Table of Contents:

