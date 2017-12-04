Sparx, the stylish and sporty footwear brand has announced the launch of its brand new marketing campaign ‘AW 2017’ showcasing the power packed TV commercial ‘Add Sparx To Your Life’ starring Akshay Kumar. The TVC is supported with 360-degree marketing campaign which will sprint across outdoor, digital, print and retail promotions.

The TV commercial is on air across popular entertainment, youth and news. It focuses on attitude and sportsmanship while innovatively captures the energy, moves and attitude of a super active sportsperson. The high octane marketing campaign has been designed to reinforce last mile connectivity with the end consumers.

The ‘AW 2017’campaign is also running in regional channels like Telugu, Marathi and Kannada for a stronger consumer connect in every corner of the country. Other important touch points like print and digital are being used aggressively to amplify the campaign and generate maximum offline and online buzz in the market.

Talking about the campaign, Gaurav Dua, Executive Director, said,“ The campaign’s idea is to create a strong connect between customers and the intrinsic brand values of Brand Sparx. Sparx stands for style, energy and attitude, which have perfectly being captured in the new TV campaign. Print, Outdoor and digital support will further boost the campaign to another level. The TVC encourages customers to take up challenges and emerge as a winner with a ‘GO FOR IT’ attitude. The new 360-degree ‘AW 2017’ campaign catches the pulse of young and aspiring India and highlights that how Sparx shoes are a perfect fit for their style, fitness, adventure and sport needs.”

Touching upon the TVC which starts with visuals wherein few boys confront Akshay and his team on a Futsal ground. As he takes on the challenge, the camera follows some of the most amazing sports skills with a catchy and energetic music in the background. As Akshay takes winning shot and signs off with ‘Add Sparx To Your Life’, the climax captures the expressions of audience as well as the defeated team. Bringing together a high-octane action, the TVC perfectly highlights Sparx’s brand ethos that include attitude, challenge, crossing the limits, energy, youth, sporty and stylishness.

Speaking about the TVC, Sanjeet Ahluwalia,Creative Director said, “Sparx is an attitude. It is about taking on any challenge and coming out as a winner. We wanted to choose an international, aggressive sport to drive home the message. Since Akshay Kumar is our brand ambassador, we chose Futsal, an upcoming sport in India that is gaining lot of popularity amongst the youth. With energetic music and fast paced action, I am sure it is going to win a lot of hearts.”

TVC Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPheRuR6KWs

Campaign Credits:

Creative Agency Arms Communications

Agency Head Reet Singh Ahluwalia

Account Team Mukesh Gulati & Divya Khandelwal

Production House Kiss Films

Producer Dalbir Singh

Director Sam Ahmed

Creative Director Sanjeet Ahluwalia

About Sparx:

Sparx is a smart Footwear which stands for attitude and style. The brand ethos for Sparx has been that when you wear Sparx, it reignites confidence and motivates you to move ahead in life. It is for those who dare to explore and test their limits. The brand stands for ruggedness and the can-do spirit. The Sparx person is one who is a constant fighter. Their confidence, style and street smartness makes them stand apart in a group. It is a great enabler; as it enables its consumer to upgrade their fashion quotient to a modern and contemporary lifestyle. Sparx’ is a range of sports shoes and sandals that embodies the spirit of today’s youth. Available in awe-inspiring colours and designs, it reflects verve and dynamism as an iconic youth brand, and is symbolic of a wholehearted zest for life.

Sparx is a brand from the house of India’s leading footwear company Relaxo Footwers Limited