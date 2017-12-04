Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of LED & OLED Display Market includes growing acceptance of LED in commercial & residential sectors, growing demand for flexible display products, and government regulations such as mandating OLED and LED lighting in public places among others.

Hence the market for LED & OLED Display is expected to grow at XX% CAGR (2016-2027).

However, lack of skilled employment and complex manufacturing process are the major factors which are hindering the growth of LED & OLED Display Market.

Key Players

LG Electronics Inc.(South Korea)

Corning (U.S.)

OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Philips Electronics (Netherland)

Microchip Technologies (U.S.)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Universal Display Corporation (U.S.)

Objective of LED & OLED Display Market Study:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global LED & OLED Display market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the LED & OLED Display Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global LED & OLED Display market.

Segments:

Global LED & OLED Display Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Type: Passive-matrix OLED (PMOLED), Active-matrix OLED (AMOLED), organic LED, inorganic LED and high brightness LED among others.

Segmentation by Application: Commercial, residential and industrial among others.

Regional Analysis of LED & OLED Display Market:

North America is dominating the Global LED & OLED Display Market with the largest market share due to presence of established market players and growing technical base in the region, and therefore accounting for high million and is expected to grow over more billion by 2027.

Industry News:

Universal Display Corporation has announced about its acquisition of BASF’s OLED intellectual property on June 2016. BASF is one of the leading chemical industries in the globe. This acquisition would help in the development in commercial blue emissive system.

Sony Europe has announced in August 2016 that it has acquired eSATURNUS NV, a Belgium based company which provides clinical video in medical field. This acquisition covers intellectual property rights and technological and software capabilities of the organization.

Americas:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific:

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

