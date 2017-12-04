Herbs, spices and seasonings are various pungent dried aromatic plant berries such as cinnamon, clove, nutmeg and many more which are added in cuisines for zest and flavour. Other products include all dried herbs excluding fresh herbs, spices and seasonings such as salt, pepper, seasoning mixes, paprika, etc. The rise in ethnic condiments market has witnessed a positive growth in sauces, dressing sauces, and condiments market in Saudi Arabia. To meet the changing tastes and preferences of the younger generation, condiments manufacturers are offering a wide range of products. There is demand for healthy organic herbs, spices, soy sauces, chilli sauces that are added as extra flavourings to the cuisines.

The increase in consumers’ health consciousness about organic sauces has gained popularity and is one of the key factors to attract the herbs, spices and seasoning market. It was observed that many manufacturers are investing in organic farming and organic products related to herbs, spices and sauces to meet the ever growing population in Saudi Arabia. There are several international, regional, and local brands available in Saudi’s herbs, spices and seasonings market offering a diverse range of products. There is stiff competition among the leading players and each of them offers innovative and differentiated products.

According to the study “Herbs, Spices Seasonings (Seasonings, Dressings Sauces) Market in Saudi Arabia-Outlook to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics”, the innovative culinary trend in Saudi has attracted various flavoured hot, cooking and instant sauces. The sauces, dressing sauces, and condiments market in categorized into table sauces, cooking sauces, dressings and pickled products. Cooking sauces are majorly used to provide instant taste to the cuisine.

Pesticides, fertilizers, additives, and other substances are found in regular food items causing health hazards after consumption. Therefore, there is a huge demand for organic foods and spices in Saudi Arabia. The rising focus on food safety has attracted the food processing companies to prefer organic spices in the manufacture of organic foods. Organic spices are used as flavouring agents in various cuisines to provide flavour and taste and medicinal properties. Few organic spices are chilli, ginger and turmeric. Manufacturers are incorporating latest technologies such as steam treatment to maintain quality, food safety, and organic standards for herbs, spices and seasonings. This trend helps manufacturers to sustain competitive environment within the market. The country’s slowed economic conditions, and consumers’ health awareness about organic foods had a positive effect in the growth of the organic spices market.

The major distribution channels of herbs, spices and seasonings are hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience Stores, e-Retailers and others. The chief packing materials for herbs, spices and seasonings in Saudi Arabia are glass, flexible packaging, paper & board, rigid plastics, and others. The packing containers are of various types such as jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, box, pouch, and tube. The leading players in herbs, spices and seasonings in Saudi Arabia are Shama Food Industries, Mehran Spices & Food Industries and Heinz.

The global leading vendors in herbs, spices and seasonings market are KIKKOMAN SALES USA, McCormick & Company, The Kraft Heinz and Unilever. Other vendors are Bolton Group, CaJohns Fiery Foods, Conagra Brands, Del Monte, Edward and Sons, General Mills, Ken’s Foods, MRS. KLEIN’S PICKLE, Newman’s Own, Stokes Sauces, and Williams Foods.

It was observed that organic herbs, spices, dressing sauces and seasonings sector in Saudi Arabia will witness a rapid growth due to rising population, more consumption, new trends in the usage of packaging materials, distribution and brands. Organic spices such as hot pepper, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon, and black pepper occupy a major share in the herbs, spices and seasonings market along with other variants of the available products. Huge demand for premium products may influence the demand for sauces, dressings, and condiments market in Saudi over the coming years.

