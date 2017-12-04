A new research report projecting the future direction of the global mice models market has been added to the research repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report is titled “Mice Model Market (by Model Type, by Specialty, by Services, and by Geography): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023” and offers detailed analysis and insights on the key factors that are likely to fuel research and development in mice models during the assessment period.

According to the report, increasing emphasis on biomedical research is one of the key factors that is driving the adoption of mice models globally. It is highly likely that broader advancements in biomedical research in both developing and developed countries will fuel the mice models market during the forecast period. The outcomes of mice models can be successfully implemented in studying the ALS disease.

North America continues to be one of the leading markets for mice models globally. The North American market is led by the US, where a number of research and development activities are underway. Led by the US, the North American mice model market is likely to create significant opportunities to players in this landscape. Europe and Asia Pacific remain the other key markets for mice models globally. Increasing emphasis on biomedical research in China, India, and other Asian countries is likely to provide an impetus to growth in the global mice model market. On back of rising demand in these countries, the Asia Pacific mice models market is likely to grow at over 11% CAGR during the assessment period.

Among the various models available to research companies, inbred mice models remain the most preferred. Inbred mice models offer ease of research and are cost-effective than other models, owing to which scientists prefer this model. However, a steady increase in congenic and hybrid models has also been witnessed, which is likely to create opportunities for players specializing in this model. Transgenic mice models, which have also remained popular among scientists, are also expected to grow at a steady pace during the assessment period.

Due to the research intensive nature of the market, the landscape remains highly consolidated, with top players accounting for nearly three-forth revenue share of the market. Smaller players only account for miniscule revenue shares, and overall the market continues to remain in the grip of other players. Some of the most prominent players in the market include The Jackson Laboratory, Charles River, and Harlan Laboratories.

