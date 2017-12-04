In this report, the Global Casein Protein Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Casein Protein in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Casein Protein market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Optimum Nutrition(UK)

Dymatize(US)

Body Attack Sports Nutrition GmbH & Co. KG(DE)

NutraBio Labs(US)

GNC(US)

Quest Diagnostics(US)

MuscleTech(US)

General Nutrition Centers, Inc.(US)

Kaged Muscle(US)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cow-Milk Caseins

Sheep-Milk Caseins

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Nutritional suppliments

Food Production

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Agriculture/Animal Feed

Other Industries

Table of Contents

Global Casein Protein Market Research Report 2017

1 Casein Protein Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Casein Protein

1.2 Casein Protein Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Casein Protein Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Casein Protein Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Cow-Milk Caseins

1.2.4 Sheep-Milk Caseins

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Casein Protein Segment by Application

1.3.1 Casein Protein Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Nutritional suppliments

1.3.3 Food Production

1.3.4 Beverage

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Cosmetics

1.3.7 Agriculture/Animal Feed

1.3.8 Other Industries

1.4 Global Casein Protein Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Casein Protein Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Casein Protein (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Casein Protein Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Casein Protein Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Casein Protein Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Casein Protein Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Casein Protein Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Casein Protein Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Casein Protein Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Casein Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Casein Protein Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Casein Protein Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Casein Protein Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Casein Protein Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

