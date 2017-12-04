For Immediate Release

Contact: Tom Andrews, 415/507-9962

FINDING LOVE IN 2018 KEYNOTES BAY AREA SINGLES CONVENTION

Author Susan Bradley keynotes the 2018 Bay Area Singles Convention, Saturday, January 6, 2018, 7:30pm, at the Marriott Hotel Fisherman’s Wharf, Golden Gate Ballroom, 1250 Columbus Avenue, San Francisco CA. Her topic is “Finding Love in 2018.” She will reveal the three keys to finding love:

1. Alignment. Most relationships end when you realize that you don’t want the same thing as your partner. Decide on what you actually want your life to look like ten years from now. Choose a partner who best fits that picture.

2. Be risky not risqué. Take a risk at social settings like tonight’s party. Look around the room. Who would you be interested in? Who might be interested in you? Strike up a conversation right away. Don’t pause.

3. Flex your Flirt muscles. Flirt with 7 people a week -one each day.”

Susan Bradley is the author of How to Be Irresistible to the Opposite Sex and Irresistible Prescriptions for Love. Her enlightening and entertaining advice has been featured by CNN, Montel, HardCopy, Good Day New York, Cosmopolitan, YM Magazine, Complete Woman Magazine, London’s Take a Break, and dozens of other newspapers, radio, and TV shows. Susan Bradley is available to the news media for interviews by calling 831/238-6111. Her website is www.MyDramaFreeRelationship.com.

The 2018 Bay Area Singles Convention is co-sponsored by The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization; and many other singles organizations and meetups. Adults of all ages are invited to attend. Dressy attire is recommended. The cost is $20/door, which includes Ms. Bradley’s Keynote Address, followed by a Dance Party until Midnight. Anyone wishing a discount or more information about this and many more events for singles may visit www.ThePartyHotline.com.