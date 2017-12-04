The use of genetically engineered mice in experimental medical research have led to significant advances to understand the disease and human health. The development of gene targeting and transgenic methods and recent innovations in gene-editing technologies, the manipulation of the mouse genome have become more refined. There is an extensive genetic similarity between humans and mice; it is also recognized that even very subtle sequence differences between the two species can have important functional consequences for the respective individual gene functions. Also, some genes have been identified in humans that do not have orthologous mouse counterparts. This divergence limits the utility of mouse models in predicting gene function as a reliable tool for preclinical research. These genetically “humanized” mice have the potential to provide more reliable in vivo data concerning human gene function in normal physiology and disease. As a result, there is growing interest in the generation of genetically engineered mice that express an orthologous human gene.

Humanized Mouse Model Market: Drivers and Restraints

Continuous support for research activities in the form of grants and investments, increased R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the surge in the number of research activities involving humanized mouse models, and growing consumption of personalized medicines have attributed to the growth of overall humanized mouse model market. The CD34 cell based humanized mouse model segment is expected to have a larger share in the cell-based humanized mouse model market. These model are used for long-term studies in the fields of immuno-oncology, host disease, and infectious disease. Thus, the growing application areas of CD34 models are expected to trigger the demand for these models.

Read Report Overview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/humanized-mouse-model-market

Humanized Mouse Model Market: Segmentation

By model type, the humanized mouse model market can be segmented into,

Genetic Humanized Mouse Model

Cell-based Humanized Mouse Model CD34 PBMC BLT



By application, the humanized mouse model market can be segmented into,

Oncology

Immunology and Infectious Diseases

Neuroscience

Toxicology

Hematopoiesis

Others

By end user, the humanized mouse model market can be segmented into,

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutions

The growth of these segments is attributed due to growing funds from various governments to carry out increasing research activities and research studies in cancer.

Humanized Mouse Model Market: Overview

This technology can be used to produce animal models with the more humanized pathological condition, including genetic disorder. This model can also be used to determine drug effectiveness and metabolism that have normal physiological environments such as human organ function and microbial flora. Since disease models reflecting human physiology faithfully can be produced and used for more accurate non-clinical study and drug discovery, high demand from researchers is expected. Also, accelerated growth of Transgenic Group is anticipated by generating synergy effect between genomics business division manufacturing humanized mouse products and CRO business division that conduct non-clinical study using humanized mouse models.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4527

Humanized Mouse Model Market: Region-wise Outlook

Regionally, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a larger share of the global humanized mouse model market. This large share is attributed due to increased R&D spending by pharmaceutical companies and increasing biomedical research. Followed by which is Europe and Asia Pacific. The humanized mouse model market is expected to witness a high growth rate in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America reasons being increasing investments from private sector and government in life sciences sector, research in regenerative medicines, increase in animal research, rising focus on personalized medicines, growth in translational and biomedical research, growth in the pharmaceutical industries, and rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D activities in these regions.

Humanized Mouse Model Market: Key Players

Some of the major market players of humanized mouse model market include Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Axenis S.A.S, Trans Genic Inc., Horizon Discovery Group PLC, HuMurine Technologies, Champions Oncology Inc., Genoway S.A., Crown Bioscience Inc., Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and Vitalstar Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Buy Humanized Mouse Model Market Research Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4527