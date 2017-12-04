Automated sample storage systems are the computer controlled storage devices for the preservation of samples mostly used in chemical and life science domains. These type of systems provides facility to store and retrieve the sample as and when required. By dropping sample temperatures beneath the glass transition phase of water, all the metabolic activities halts which results in longer duration storage. The sample storage systems vary from manually controlled, relatively simple and small storage operating devices to large computer controlled automated storage devices. It reduces labor costs, lowers essential workforce requirements, improving workplace safety, and taking out personnel from difficult working conditions (such as cold storage environments). These systems also helped in improving the space utilization and increasing storage density – both horizontally and vertically. Nowadays, long term automated sample storage system is the requirement of almost every research laboratory. Therefore, this sector also rises opportunity for business investment. Various sample storage service providers are also increasing its market as a large number of samples can be stored at one place instead of installing device in separate institutes such as the development of regional and national biobanks.

Demand for the automated sample storage systems are more for clinical research purposes. These systems are designed to overcome several problems in sample collection and storage. It stores a variety of labwares, including a wide variety of microtubes, cryoviles, and blood tubes, some systems can store more than 10 million samples. The machine size varies from M to XL. Robotic systems are also nowadays integrated along with the system in many workstations.

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints

Automated sample storage market is anticipated to have linear growth proportional due to the increase in number of life science and pharmaceutical research activities globally. These automated sample storage systems has overcome the shortcomings of storing in liquid nitrogen. Theses automated freezer systems checks any significant temperature rises, thus the freeze-thaw cycles are restricted and potential sample degradation is prevented. These type of advantages associated with the automated sample storage system drives its market. The rise in funding in the research sector also increases its market. High installation and maintenance cost limits the market expansion. Uninterrupted electricity problem in some region also limits its installation. Maintaining a large and highly integrated system also requires training and experience. Companies often experience significant ongoing costs for maintenance and updating of various subsystems.

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type

System Unit

Reagents and consumables

Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Chemical Industries

Biopharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories.

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Treatment Market: Overview

Automated sample storage systems has created a requirement for effective storage practices and standard operating procedures. The requirement of maintaining sample integrity and viability by adopting new storage methodologies and solutions assures better sample quality for the research community and thus proliferate the market of automated sample storage systems. Demand of these products is also increasing in the manufacturing industries for storing large scale industrial samples mostly in the biopharmaceutical and chemical industries. Vendors such as Biomatrica and IntegenX, Inc are also involved in developing reagents for stabilizing the DNA and RNA as to keep them last long under ambient temperature. This process effectively eliminates the need for freezer units and extra storage space.

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and European regions are established market with large number of global key players and number of established biobanks in the region. The ongoing research and development activities and huge fundings in commercial manufacturing in the region are fueling the demand for highly advanced laboratory and research solutions In addition, huge number of biopharmaceutical research is also carried in these nations thus require large storage units for sample storage. Asia Pacific has a growing demand in this business sector and a time for marketing and business development in these countries as these nations are going to proliferate in the future because the of the growing economy and continuous investment in various research facilities.

Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Treatment Market: Key Players

Various companies are involved in manufacturing and distribution of devices for automated sample storage systems. Some of the companies are involved in providing services for storing samples such as various biobanks. A number of global key players in this industry are Hamilton Company, Biomatrica Inc., IntegenX, Inc., Brooks Automation, Inc., TTP Labtech, Swisslog, Thermo Electron Corporation, Angelantoni Life Science and others.

