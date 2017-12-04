Some of us are more prone to nausea and vomiting than the others which are treated by the antiemetic drugs market analysis. This is a motion sickness id defined as a short lived response to abnormal motion stimuli or contradictory spatial sensory information.

Many individuals experience motion sickness when travelling by boat, while others may experience it traveling via car, train or airplane. Some people have been reported episodes of motion sickness while viewing 3D movies. Those suffering from motion sickness generally experience an unpleasant feeling of malaise.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Antiemetic Drugs Market Analysis

There had been major study done to get grip on this occurring. Nonprescription products currently available for the prevention and treatment of motion sickness include various anti sickness medicine products. The first-generation antihistamines in particular act on the part of the brain that controls nausea and vomiting. Nonprescription antihistamines indicated for the prevention and treatment of motion sickness include meclizine, cyclizine, dimenhydrinate, and diphenhydramine.

There are also several non-pharmacologic products available, including bio band, sea-band and relief band NST wristbands that employ the principles of anti nausea medication to avert or accomplish nausea and vomiting. Patients experiencing severe motion sickness should be encouraged to seek further medical evaluation. Many experts agree that motion sickness is easier to prevent than treat.

The antiemetic drug market will grow strongly in the coming years due to the increasing number of cancer patients. Nausea and vomiting can result from surgery and radiation also but cancer induced nausea and vomiting is severe and disturbing. In chemotherapy more than 60% of patients suffer from nausea and vomiting. Chemotherapy agents such as Cisplatin and Carmustine cause nausea and vomiting in more than 90% of the patients. Also the research activities carried out to innovate the therapy are responsible to drive the market.

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Antiemetic Drugs Market Analysis

The Antiemetic Drugs Market can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of –

Application: Chemotherapy, Pregnancy, Motion Sickness, Food Poisoning, Gastroenteritis, Diziness, General Anesthetics, Opiod Analgesics, Emotional Stress and Others

Type of Drug: 5-HT3 receptor antagonists, Dopamine antagonists, Steroid-Corticosteroids, Benzodiazepines, NK1 receptor antagonist, Antihistamines, Cannabinoids, Anticholinergic and Others

Geography: America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Some of the key players involved in the Antiemetic Drugs Market are as follows:

· GlaxoSmithKline

· Pfizer Inc.

· Johnson and Johnson

· Astellas Pharma

· Merck

· Sanofi-Aventis

