With rising demand for proactive supplements, consumers are shifting their intake from tablets to softgels. The Fact.MR report on global softgel dietary supplements market projects that growing dependency of consumer health on dietary supplements is boosting the sales of softgel dietary supplements in the world. Moreover, consumers are showing positive attitudes towards softgel dietary supplements due to their tastes, easy consumption and convenient digestion.

Key Report Insights:

1. In 2017, a little over 28% of the global softgel dietary supplements market is expected to be accounted by consumption of botanical supplements. On the other hand, the report also reveals that through 2022, one out of every two softgel dietary supplements sold in the world will contain vitamins & minerals as core ingredients.

Over one-fourth of softgel dietary supplements manufactured in the global market are directed towards general well-being applications.

2. Pharmacies and drug stores will be the largest distribution channels for softgel dietary supplements throughout the forecast period. In 2017, nearly 20% of softgel dietary supplements will be sold directly, indicating an uptick in direct selling of softgel dietary supplements.

3. While consumption of softgel dietary supplements among male consumers will be moderate, women are the largest end-users of softgel dietary supplements. In 2017, nearly US$ 32 Bn worth of softgel dietary supplements was consumed by women.

4. The reports highlights the dominance of North America in global softgel dietary supplements market. In terms of revenue, North America’s softgel dietary supplements market is expected to showcase speedy expansion during the forecast period. Consumer cultures in the US and Canada, coupled with penetration of health trends in this region, is expected to drive the sales of softgel dietary supplements.

5. In Europe, more than US$ 24 Bn revenues are anticipated to be harvested through sales of softgel dietary supplements by the end of 2022. During the forecast period, the softgel dietary supplements market in Europe is expected to grow at a steady CAGR.

6. The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is also expected to remain lucrative for manufacturers of softgel dietary supplements. Ample resource availability and low wage costs in countries like China and India is expected to fuel the growth of APEJ softgel dietary supplements market, which is anticipated to reflect an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report with TOC : https://www.factmr.com/report/41/softgels-dietary-supplements-market

Herbalife International, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Glanbia plc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amway Corporation, and Alphabet Holding Company, Inc are observed as leading players in the global softgel dietary supplements market. The report includes a competitive dashboard on the global market, where these softgel dietary supplements manufacturers are profiled comprehensively.

Check Discount- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=D&rep_id=41

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/