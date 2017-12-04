A list of 10 Ecommerce sites that accept Bitcoin payments.

Online retailers are now making the move to accepting Bitcoin and a form of payment during customer checkout.

Online sites are defining Bitcoin as a digital currency in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of currency units and verify the transfer of funds all while operating independently of a central bank. Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Bitcoin is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Bitcoin and everyone can take part. Through many of its unique properties, Bitcoin allows exciting uses that could not be covered by any previous payment system.

According to the CNN site Bitcoins can be used to buy merchandise anonymously. In addition, international payments are easy and cheap because bitcoins are not tied to any country or subject to regulation. Small businesses may like them because there are no credit card fees.

Shopify a computer software platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems has over 75,000 Shopify merchants now accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment on their online stores.

With that being said, we found 10 cool Shopify sites that currently accept Bitcoin payments at checkout.

1. SpyCrushers – Affordable quality hidden camera and spy camera products and device.

2. Joli – Makers of Italian leather sleeves for iPad, iPhone, MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro.

3. Beloved – A brand that says it’s ok to wear pizza on your clothing. Or anything else you want, really.

4. Lollyphile – Austin raised candy company with a sweet tooth and a short attention span.

5. Mo Town Moustache Wax – Makers of premium moustache wax and exquisite beard oil.

6. Pure Cycles – Designing, developing, and delivering the coolest bikes and bike accessories on the market.

7. Ragstock – Get your ugly Christmas sweaters here.

8. Bitgear – Bitcoin apparel and apparel accessories

9. Super Black – handmade lacquer maker.

10. Sprayable Energy – Worlds first topical energy spray. The smart energy drink and coffee alternative.

When asked if accepting Bitcoin has increased overall sales, SpyCrushers President, Ryan Anderson remarked, “Since accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment on our website we have notice an increase in overall sales. Bitcoin owners are more that welcomed to purchase on our site using the digital currency. We are Bitcoin supporters and look forward to integrating other cryptocurrencies into out payment system.”

About Tech-First

Tech-First is a consumer advocacy group that independently monitors trends within the online and Ecommerce retail sector. Tech-First is a subsidiary of Crushers Inc.

Contact:

Ericka Evans

Phone: 317-660-1338

Address: Geneva, IL

Email: pr@crushersinc.net