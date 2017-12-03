Bhubaneswar, India – ESSPL – a leading company in consulting, technology and next-generation services provider —today announced IonIT (Group Company) has attained Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program. The membership status was granted based on the group’s decades long experience and expertise in implementing industry-specific, responsive, and cost-effective production and plant management solutions that leverage Microsoft-based technologies. Microsoft Gold Certified Partner Status represents the highest level of competence and expertise with Microsoft-based technologies.

ESSPL Group, a market leader of Business Service and Cloud Management solutions for Microsoft System Center, demonstrated the ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs in today’s dynamic business environment and distinguished itself within the top 1 percent of Microsoft’s partner ecosystem. As one of the requirements for attaining Gold Certified Partner status, IonIT (ESSPL Group Company) had to declare a Microsoft Competency. Microsoft Competencies are designed to help differentiate a partner’s capabilities with specific Microsoft technologies to customers looking for a particular type of solution. Each competency has a unique set of requirements and benefits, formulated to accurately represent the specific skills and services that partners bring to the technology industry.

The Microsoft Partner Program was launched in October 2003 and represents Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to the success of partners worldwide. The program offers a single, integrated partnering framework that recognizes partner expertise, rewards the total impact that partners have in the technology marketplace, and delivers more value to help partners’ businesses be successful.

About IonIT and ESSPL:

IonIT is the group company of ESSPL . ESSPL is a market leader in Business Service and Cloud management solutions for Microsoft System Center. The company’s monitoring and visualizing capabilities bridge the gap between IT and business, by transforming complex, big IT data into predictive, actionable and relevant information among the entire cloud and datacenter infrastructure. ESSPL is also one of the leading provider of consulting, technology and next-generation services provider

