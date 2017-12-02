In light of the cooling temperatures and approaching winter, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection recently shared tips for combating “hat head.” The company stated that, while hats are necessary for preventing the harmful effects of cold weather (including frostbite), many women are worried about the frizziness, flattening, and rumpling that winter hats can cause. The company assured the public that there are measures that can be taken to prevent this from happening.

One tip that the company provided is that different combinations of headwear can provide a less hair-flattening alternative to winter hats. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection stated that, for example, earmuffs and hoods can provide protection from the cold, without the negative effects on hair. The company also indicated that, when it comes to winter headwear, the right balance should be found between comfort and style. https://www.facebook.com/thelaurenashtyncollection/

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection also announced that lined hats should be worn as an alternative to fuzzy wool hats. The company stated that hats lined with silk are much more comfortable than hats that do not have lining. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection stated that lined hats also tend to have less harmful effects on hair. The company pointed out that lined hats do not sacrifice protection and warmth, but rather offer the coverage that a winter hat is supposed to provide, without causing frizzy or flattened hair. The company can be followed at http://www.brownbook.net/business/42630302/the-lauren-ashtyn-collection

The Lauren Ashtyn Collection closed its announcement by providing information about the company. The company stated that Lauren Ashtyn is the daughter of a hairstylist, and was instilled with a passion for hair at an early age. The company also mentioned that it provides many varieties of hair extensions, in addition to hair care products and accessories. The company went on to indicate that its hair extensions are 100% human European hairpieces, and are fully customizable in terms of color, cut and style. The Lauren Ashtyn Collection concluded by saying that its clip-in extensions provide length and volume in a snap. Reviews of the company can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/162+E+Main+St,+Spartanburg,+SC+29306/@34.9503,-81.9318907,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x8857758b11b8cbcb:0x8922b6b3a1726ffc!8m2!3d34.9503!4d-81.929702

