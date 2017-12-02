Tag Heuer, a leading name in the field of watch making has recently launched a new range of sports watches. The design of these watches have been inspired by Formula 1 and are deal for mean who would love to have a sporty look wherever they go.

Tag Heuer Formula 1 WAH1110.FT6024

The Tag Heuer Formula 1 WAH1110.FT6024 which forms a part of this collection is an ideal option for men who intend to sport a suave look wherever they go.

The timepiece comes with features such as radium dial, analogue, luminous and hand. It has a black colored bezel and has been with a sapphire crystal glass which protects it from all types of scratches. The watch has a water resistance of 200 meters and has quartz movement. It has a titanium case and has a black colored dial. It has a 2 year warranty. Quartz movement of the watch ensures accurate timing.

Tag Heuer Formula 1 Caliber 16

The Tag Heuer Formula 1 Caliber 16 is one of the newest range of Tag Heuer Formula 1 watches to be launched in the market. Designed keeping in mind the aesthetic tastes of men who have a liking for fashion. The watch has a number of interesting features such as chronograph, radium dial, date display, luminous hand and tachymeter.

It has a silver colored bezel and is scratch resistant because of the presence of sapphire crystal glass. The timepiece has a water resistance capacity up to 200 meters. Accurate timing is ensured by the automatic movement of the watch. It has a black colored dial and has a 2 year warranty.

Tag Heuer Formula 1 on the other hand is meant for the modern women of today who want to stand out and be noticed wherever they go. The watch comes with a number of interesting features such as date display and luminous hand. It has a white colored bezel and a two tone strap. Made from sapphire crystal glass, it is resistant to scratches and therefore can be used for years together without the need for a high level of maintenance.

The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 200 meters and has been made using diamonds. It matches well with all types of outfits. What makes the timepiece different from other watches available in the market is that it has a sporty look with a contemporary touch. Quartz movement ensures that the time display is accurate. The watch has a white colored dial and a 3 year warranty.

The price of Tag Heuer watches tends to vary from one model to another. A close comparison of the different special offers and discounts can help buyers acquire a model which is within their means.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

For more information, please visit: https://www.theprimewatches.com/brands/tag-heuer.html

Contact:

The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique

Contact Person: Mohit Copra

Address: 1/1, Camac Street , Suite No. 7, 5th Floor, Shree Manjari Building, Kolkata, India – 700016

Prime Retail India Ltd

Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007 / +9038443344

Email: info@primewatchworld.com

Mail Id: it.rep@primewatchworld.com

Website: www.theprimewatches.com