It’s our greatest pleasure to welcome you to the official website of 6th Global Summit on Plant Science that aims at bringing together the Professors, Researchers, and scientists, Lab Scientists to provide an international forum for the dissemination of original research results, new ideas and practical development experiences which concentrate on both theory and practices. The conference will be held in October 29-30, 2018 Valencia, Spain. The theme of the conference is around, “Plants in a Changing Environment”
