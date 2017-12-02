Pharmasynth is one of the top pharma manufacturing company in the country that is GMP certified and has state of the art manufacturing units in Delhi and Haridwar. The company was established in the year 1984 and within no time has become one of the top companies in the country that not only manufacture drugs but also offer services as contract manufacturer and also pharm franchisee for other companies to enhance their market in the industry. Pharmasynth believes in not only bringing out the best quality medicines in affordable prices to the ailing humanity of the nation but also serving the nation beyond their manufacturing process by taking part in different social activities and working towards the betterment of the society. Pharmasynth with more than three decades in the industry is recognised on both the national and international arena for their commitment towards bringing out best quality products within affordable price to serve the ailing people of the nation. It has the best infrastructure and dedicated team of experts who ensure to use only validated methods and procedures to bring out zero defect products with cost control following stringent quality norms of all inputs like raw materials, consumables and packaging materials to maintain their best standards in the industry.

The company offers their products in ethical range, patriotic range and also hospital range with expertise in producing tablets, capsules, ointments, ear drops, enema, creams, powders, orals etc in various dosage forms. They also constantly involve in the research and development of new molecules and formulations with regular in-house training to their team members to enhance their skills and knowledge in the industry. Latest technology and production procedures are regularly updated in the manufacturing units to enhance the quality of the output. The company also offer services as third party manufacturer to many reputed clients to optimize their manufacturing capacity and help out other companies to cut costs on infrastructure and production process through their outsourcing services. The company is also recognised as the best PCD pharma franchisee in the industry marketing the brand of many small and medium companies on the national and international platforms.

With a mission to reach out every nook and corner with their quality products the company promotes their products and also their partners quite vigorously to establish as brand leaders in the market. The company mission is to make sure every person in the country can access best quality health care and medicines within affordable price.

Address:

Plot No. 190, Old Block E

Dilshad Garden, Block D

Kalander, Dilshad Garden

New Delhi

Delhi

110095

011 – 47 625 786

011 – 47 625 725