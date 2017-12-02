Michael Kors, a pioneer in watchmaking has recently launched a new collection of luxury watches in India. These watches have been designed keeping in touch with the newest fashion trends. The Michael Kors Darci MK3398which forms a part of the collection comes with an analogue feature. It is equipped with a gold colored bezel and has a stainless steel strap which offers optimum comfort to the wearer. The bezel as well as the gold colored dial of the watch have been studded with stones and reflect the sophisticated fashion tastes of the wearer.

The watch boasts of a water resistance capacity up to 50 meters.It comes with a round case. It looks best when worn with party wear and is thus an ideal accessory which can be worn by women on social occasions. It has a 2 year warranty. Accurate time display is ensured by the quartz movement. Presence of mineral glass protects the watch from all types of scratches. Michael Kors Brinkley MK 6205 on the other hand is a viable option for women who are looking for a timepiece which can be worn with any type of outfit.

One of the newest Micheal Kors watches to be launched in the market, it is equipped with a chronograph and a day date display. It has a rose gold colored bezel and has a two tone strap. Made from mineral glass, it is safe from all types of scratches and therefore can be worn for years together. The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 50 meters and therefore can be worn while taking a dip in the swimming pool as well. It shows perfect time because of its quartz movement. It has a blue colored dial and comes with a round steel case. The watch has a 2 year warranty.

Michael Kors MK 5353 has a touch of glamour which can make the wearer create an instant impression wherever she goes. This ladies watch has a number of interesting features such as analogue, luminous hand and chronograph. The watch has a silver colored bezel and stone dotted indexes.

The silver colored dial has an unobtrusive view and will add loads of charm to the wearer. The strap of the watch has been made from stainless steel of the best quality and offers a high level of comfort. The watch has a water resistance capacity up to 30 meters and a 2 year warranty. The price of Michael Kors watches tend to differ a lot. To buy Michael Kors watches within budget, buyers can check the exciting deals which are available online.

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

