Heart On Your Sleeve Design, a designer and dealer of inspirational jewelry based in South Carolina, is donating some of its sales revenue to Samaritan’s Purse to help stop human trafficking.

Heart On Your Sleeve Design is donating some of its profits to one of the largest charitable organizations devoted to providing aid worldwide in the name of Jesus. In an admirable move that befits its Christian bearing, Heart On Your Sleeve Design has announced that it will give back a portion of the sales of its inspirational Heart & Sole socks to Samaritan’s Purse. The Clemson-based company wants the international humanitarian aid organization to use the charitable funds to stop human trafficking. In order to entice buyers, the firm is offering the crew, ankle, and boot Heart & Sole socks at a discount. Heart & Sole socks come in variety of colorful prints and inspirational designs.

Samaritan’s Purse describes itself as “a non-denominational evangelical Christian international relief organization based in Boone North Carolina.” According to its mission statement, the organization provides spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. Currently the organization operates in over 100 countries across the world and one of its main programs is human trafficking. Samaritan’s Purse describes human trafficking as “modern-day slavery (which) has become a global crisis with an estimated 27 million victims. Heart On Your Sleeve Design has decided to give this worthwhile cause a boost by donating a part of its product sales to Samaritan’s Purse to help end the abhorrent practice of human trafficking.

About Us

Heart On Your Sleeve Design was started 10 years ago in the upstairs attic of its founder in Clemson, South Carolina. From 2007, the company has grown from a friends’ pastime to a nationally recognized gift shop handling big-name accounts like Hallmark Corporation, Hobby Lobby, Books A Million, Bass Pro Shops, and many more. Heart On Your Sleeve Design operates three gift booths at Excelsior Marketing in Des Plaines, Chicago, at the AmericasMart in Atlanta, and at Cathy & Co. in Dallas Market Center. The company has expanded its product catalog with a myriad of current, fun, fashionable, and reasonably priced collections, such as the Thoughtful Threads tee-shirts with inspirational & Christian phrases, Wild At Heart antler necklaces, Stamped necklaces inspired by hymns, and so much more. Company reviews can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Heart+On+Your+Sleeve+Design/@34.8309453,-82.5907971,12z/data=!4m18!1m12!4m11!1m3!2m2!1d-82.5207593!2d34.8308044!1m6!1m2!1s0x8858379f80c6ecff:0x9ba396c2327267a!2sHeart+On+Your+Sleeve+Design+Seneca,+SC+29678!2m2!1d-82.520757!2d34.8309654!3m4!1s0x8858379f80c6ecff:0x9ba396c2327267a!8m2!3d34.8309654!4d-82.520757

