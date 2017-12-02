Back in December of 2014, as an approved supplier on the LUPC framework, the team at Restore Datashred were approached by Goldsmiths University to discuss their confidential waste disposal needs.

Cillian Maye from Restore Datashred explains how they helped Goldsmiths University improve their confidential data shredding and save money.

“With our experience of the sector, we know the specific issues that education institutions face when it comes to disposing of confidential data safely and securely.

“At the time, Goldsmiths worked with a couple of confidential waste disposal suppliers. They weren’t particularly happy with the service levels and were looking to save money by using one supplier for all services.

“Working closely with Tim Paine, Facilities Manager at Goldsmiths University, we consolidated the services provided by the separate suppliers, offering weekly secure confidential data shredding across three locations.”

As part of the LUPC framework, Restore Datashred can offer both on-site and off-site shredding. Choosing the off-site option, Goldsmiths receive collections every week from two sites on their main campus and one at Deptford Town Hall.

To make the correct disposal of materials as easy as possible for both students and staff, the team at Restore provided the University with wheelie bins in differing sizes for various locations across the campus.

Material from across the University comes together for collection and secure disposal, including documents from the finance and HR departments as well as the various faculties. In addition to confidential data containing the private details of students and staff, paperback and hardback library books are also collected.

In light of the new EU General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) that come into force on the 25th of May, 2018, the correct disposal of personal information is more important than ever. Goldsmiths University will now comply with GDPR and also benefit from regular Environmental Reports.

These not only provide details of the collection dates and Duty of Care/Waste Transfer Notes for each bin, they also give statistics that relate to the environmental impact of the waste we collect.

Goldsmiths University’s Facilities Manager, Tim Paine was more than happy with the results. “We can see how many trees, kilowatts, barrels of oil and water have been saved, as well as the approximate weight of landfill and the metric tons of carbon equivalent avoided. This aligns with our centralised waste reporting and also helps with the University’s CSR strategy.”

As well as improving the service levels that Goldsmiths University received in relation to waste disposal, they also saved money.

Tim continued, “Here at Goldsmiths we produce a significant amount of confidential waste and having a reliable and trustworthy supplier who can dispose of this in a responsible way is of course extremely important. We have worked with Restore Datashred for several years and they have always been both responsive and efficient.”

Cillian from Restore Datashred had this to add, “We look forward to building on our strong relationship with Goldsmiths University. We’ll continue to deliver projects under the LUPC framework and are eager to help more institutions deliver a safe, secure confidential waste disposal service.”

