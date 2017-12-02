The much-awaited website of Floormat.com has been launched after undergoing a full makeover. The updated site features a host of interactive features, information resources, an improved shopping cart, and a well defined product catalog; all easily accessible from the site’s homepage.

After clocking 65 years last year, Floormat.com decided to reinvent its business model. The firm started implementing a new multipronged business strategy that began with the total refurbishment of its website. Before the website was even done, the company introduced a new line of pest control products, before going green with another new line of eco-friendly products. Floormat.com has now gone a step further and partnered with several big-brand matting conglomerates to improve the quality and diversity of its catalog.

The new Floormat.com has a simple but inviting layout with mellow background colors and an easy-to-use interface. On the homepage, the user is welcomed by a captivating slideshow showing glossy images of the firm’s matting endeavors in various industrial settings. The product catalog is easily accessible from either of the only two tabs on the site. There is the “Products By Industry” tab, which is split into the following eleven subsections: assisted living, entertainment & retail, healthcare, hotel, manufacturing, marine & watercraft, office, public facilities, residential, sports & recreation, and restaurant. The “Products By Category” tab/section contains the following five categories: anti-slip tape & treads, cleaners & aseptics, floor mats, noise & vibration and specialty products. These product categories are further subdivided into many other subcategories including green products, home safety products, and all types of mats. There are several new features on the site including a live chat option, several newly added social media links, and a testimonials page. Users can review any product on the catalog after login in. Latest posts, full of company and product information, can be seen at https://plus.google.com/u/0/109739922304473426835/posts/cAUofJesyCJ

About Us

Floormat.com has been in the matting industry since it was established in 1951. Like all other established companies in the matting industry, the firm is a manufacturer as well as a reseller. In the last few months, the company has signed several lucrative marketing partnerships with national and multinational matting conglomerates, like Notrax, Andersen, and JCH International, giving it distribution rights to first-rate brands like Legacy, Grip Rock, Web Trax, Super G, Hog Heaven, Waterhog, Sure Cushion, Brite Trac, Wayfarer, Classic Impressions etc. Floormat.com operates under two defined business protocols; Truematch and ADAPT. Backed by its competent team of Solutionists — business environment specialists — the firm aligns its problem solving approach, Truematch with its consultative protocol ADAPT to produce the most optimized, proficient, and long-lasting solution to any matting problem.” Reviews of the company can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Floormat.com/@39.9625489,-82.7779399,12z/data=!4m17!1m11!4m10!1m3!2m2!1d-82.7092754!2d39.9674169!1m5!1m1!1s0x88386f0c0254bca9:0xfb4775168abb8a76!2m2!1d-82.7079!2d39.96257!3m4!1s0x88386f0c0254bca9:0xfb4775168abb8a76!8m2!3d39.96257!4d-82.7079

