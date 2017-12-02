360 Healthcare is a leading provider of home health care in Palm Beach County, Martin County and Indian River County. Now, 360 Healthcare now accepts Medicaid as a form of payment for care services in the following areas: Palm Beach County Florida including Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and West Palm Beach.

Paying for care services is a worry of many aging and elderly people. The services are expensive, and this can be an added stress on top of the elderly losing their mobility and becoming less independent. 360 Healthcare aim to make the process much less stressful by accepting Medicaid.

More About 360 Healthcare And Medicaid

Aging and illness can stop older adults from living their lives as they would like. Elderly people who have chronic health issues usually require some type of long term care. Some go into care facilities, while others do not wish to leave the homes they have spent years making memories in. That;s why 360 Healthcare is dedicated to helping seniors maintain their independence and dignity.

Some healthcare agencies will simply hand you a list of services and tell you to choose what is needed. 360 Healthcare are different. You won’t have to pick services off a menu with 360 Healthcare; the services will be tailored to fit the senior and the schedule, and whether short term or long term care is needed.

Tailored Services

The home health aides from 360 Healthcare provide a customized care plan based on individual needs. Your loved one will be matched with experienced caregivers, and then be able to continue their daily lives as best as possible. The caregivers are screened, licensed, and experienced so there’s little reason to worry.

Alzheimer’s And Dementia

360 Healthcare is proud to provide home care services for seniors with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. With a home care aide watching over their every need, your loved one can continue to live at home, where they are the happiest and most comfortable, and you can have peace of mind that they are safe.

Medicaid Reimbursable Personal care services

ADL

Eating (oral feeding and fluid intake);

Bathing;

Dressing;

Toileting;

Transferring; and

Maintaining Continence.

IADL

Personal Hygiene;

Light Housework;

Meal Preparation;

Grocery shopping; and

Money Management

Contact:

Jon Popiel

Company: 360 Healthcare

Address: 6231 PGA Blvd. Suite 104, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Phone: (561) 400-0505

Email: info@360healthcareflorida.com

Website: https://www.360healthcareflorida.com/