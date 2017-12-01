Market Scenario

An earthmoving equipment is the heavy-duty vehicle designed specifically for execution of construction jobs, mostly related to the earthwork operation. Earth moving equipment is used majorly in construction industry for moving large amounts of earth or to dig foundations for large building structures and landscape areas. Operating earthmoving equipment, requires technically skilled labor, trained for operating such equipment.

Rapidly increasing urban population demanding for better infrastructure facilities is expected to positively impact the demand of earthmoving equipment market over the forecast period. Various government initiatives which are undertaken for development of infrastructure and the increasing investments in the construction industry are projected to drive consumption of the global earthmoving equipment market. Need for better connectivity and enhanced transport facilities are also anticipated to drive the industry over the forecast period. Increasing globalization is expected to create a favorable environment for foreign direct investment which is estimated to enhance the growth of the market in the forecast period

Regional Analysis of Earthmoving Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global earthmoving equipment market followed by the Europe and North America region. In Asia-pacific region, China is expected to lead the market with the large number of construction activities in the region. The construction equipment market was hampered by the global recession, but the earthmoving equipment market is expected to show gradual growth in the forecast period. The earthmoving equipment market is expected to remain steady over the forecasted period as the market is near to maturity level. The North America region is forecasted to experience a sluggish growth due to economic uncertainty in the region.

Key Players

The key players of Earthmoving equipment market are Bobcat Company (U.S.), Atlas Copco(Nacka), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (India), Ingersoll Rand Inc. (Republic of Ireland), Case Construction Equipment (Netherlands), New Holland Construction (Italy), Track Marshall. (U.K.), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Liebherr Group (Bulle) and Volvo Construction Equipment (Belgium) and others.

The report for Earthmoving equipment market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

