Bulgaria, November 27, 2017 — Finding campaigns online that come from a place of heart and passion are difficult nowadays. While there are many that can be found on websites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo, not many back a product that is made by people that feel exceptionally personal and connected with the product they wanted funded.

Luckily, this is not the case with Technopol EOOD’s latest Indiegogo funding for WiCo 2 – what they describe to be the most powerful smart plug. WiCo 2 is made to assist one in controlling a plethora of devices all around their home, while also allowing one to control room temperature with relative ease and efficiency. WiCo 2 even comes with its own unique temperature sensor, adding a whole layer of reliability and comfort.

A $10 donation results in a 10% discount code whereas a $50 provides one with a WiCo 2 single pack. The cost of shipping is not included in the $50. With increasing donations, the benefits continue to multiply, and they go up to $450 in donations.

If one wishes to donate to the project and assist the creators in making one of the most lightweight and expertly designed products out there, then they can consider visiting the Indiegogo campaign at:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/wico-2-the-most-powerful-smart-plug–2/

About WiCo 2 – the most powerful Smart plug:

WiCo 2 is a lightweight smart plug designed to allow one to control the many appliances around their home with ease and efficiency. The product has a power consumption of up to 3kW and has a built-in room temperature sensor as well.

It is announced that WiCo 2 outranks other Smart plugs on the market and the company can prove it.

First, WiCo 2 allows consumers to control from anywhere home appliances and other devices with total power consumption of up to 3kW (3,000 W). For example, other Smart plug devices are limited to 2kW. Connect as many devices to one WiCo 2 as their combined overall power consumption is up to 3kW.

Second, WiCo 2 incorporates a built-in temperature sensor. Thanks to this valuable addition consumers are able to monitor the temperature of any premise 24/7 and set the desired temperature remotely. This way the built-in temperature sensor becomes in fact an intelligent thermostat.

Third, unlike other existing Smart plugs this Wi-Fi smart plug WiCo 2 comes with 3 Control Modes:

– Via company-based Cloud server;

– By a PC or Smartphone/Tablet (with Android): by direct connection with WiCo 2 via Access Point;

– Via LAN– Wi-Fi mode – by desktop & mobile application.

Technopol EOOD have been developing WiCo 2 for more than 2 years aiming to achieve top-notch performance at a fair price. They sold hundreds of WiCo 2 devices in the last year and our clients really love and enjoy WiCo 2. However, they are willing to improve our WiCo 2 Smart plug and make it even better.

It is currently in the early stages of funding on Indiegogo but is expected to amass a good amount of support and traction as a result of its many features.

About Technopol EOOD:

Currently, Technopol EOOD is proactively looking for international investors along with retail & wholesale distributors that are interested in investing in WiCo 2 development and distributing the product around the world.

For any inquiries regarding WiCo 2 please contact us at indiegogo@technopol.biz Please contact us at sales@technopol.biz for general inquiries.

Contact:

O. Todorov

Technopol EOOD

Bulgaria, Stara Zagora, 6000

Phone: +359 (42) 600 362

sales@technopol.biz

http://www.technopol.biz