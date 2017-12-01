Weekly Hotels is one of the largest portals of extended stay hotels in America. The portal allows to search and book extended stay hotel across the United States. The spokesperson of the company recently shared about their rate search filters which help travelers to find the best extended stay hotel which offers them affordable weekly rates as per their budget.

According to the shared detail, the portal has different search filters which can be used by the travelers to find the best hotel and book it. Below is the brief of each search filter for weekly hotel rates shared by the spokesperson of the company.

Price Range

This search filter is one of the best filters to find the extended stay hotels, which offer weekly rates in a predefined price range. It means a user can set his budget range to ensure he gets the list of extended stay hotels, which offers room in the stated budget range only. This way he can get the available option which offers him the best weekly rates and match his budget as well.

Price (Low to High)

This feature allows sorting the search results based on its weekly rates. The extended stay hotel which offers the lowest rate get listed at the top of the search result and the site with the highest rate would stay at the last position in the search result. This feature works at its best to find cheap weekly hotels.

Price (High to Low)

This is an opposite feature to the above mentioned feature. This feature sort list of available extended stay hotels in a way the hotel with the highest room rate appears at the first position and followed by the hotels with low rates. The last hotel in the list has the cheapest rate of all available weekly hotels. This search feature is used to find the best weekly hotel.

These are the top three price search filter available in the Weekly Hotels portal. The spokesperson of the company further shared how these features can be used collectively to get the best suited extended stay hotels.

Find cheap weekly hotel in a specific weekly rate budget

• Once the user finds the list of hotels in a specific city in the USA, he needs to use “Price Range” feature of the portal and set a specific budget rate which is per night weekly rate of a hotel room.

• Once this “Price Range” filter is applied to the search result, the user need to apply another search feature, called, “Price (Low to High)”. This action will sort the list of extended stay hotels according to their weekly rates in a way the extended stay hotel with the cheapest weekly rate will appear at the first position.

• This way the user can find the cheap weekly hotel. He can explore all available options by exploring available amenities in the offered rate and can get the cheap weekly hotel according to his preference.

Find best extended stay hotel in a specific weekly rate budget

• The user need to first run a search of extended stay hotel in a specific city of America.

• Once he gets the list of weekly hotels, he needs to set the budget using “Price Range” feature.

• On the search result, apply “Price (High to Low)” search filter to get the best extended stay hotel at the best weekly rates.

The first hotel may cost high and also offer more amenities to its guests. The traveler can explore available options and select the best weekly hotel for himself/herself.

The portal offers amazing discount and benefits for people who book through the portal https://www.weeklyhotels.com along with this search facility.