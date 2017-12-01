Actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi made an appearance at Marathi movie ‘What’s up Lagna’ Music launch. Vaibhav tatwawaadi was recently seen in Bajirao Mastani as a Chimagi (Ranveer Singh’s Bro). The actor was looking handsome in Brown Colour outfit designed by Nitesh Singh Chauhan. We love his look specially styled by Prachi Khade with simple and traditional styling. Vaibhav will be soon seen on screen with his upcoming hindi film manikarana with kangana n ankita lokhande. Currently he is busy in promoting his Marathi film what’s up lagn.