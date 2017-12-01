Upayogee.com is a website for maintaining the day-to-day activities of the operating societies. This is newly launched and has easy to use features with facility for online maintenance payments option for members. It provides online services like Apartment Management Software, housing society accounting software, cooperative society management software.

With our Apartment Management Software we help you manage everything with ease like easily generate meeting notice, agenda, minutes of the meeting, note the attendances, apartment maintenance parking lot management, staff management and more online. Upayogee giving successful and comprehensive services with a User Friendly interface.

Apartment Management Software and improving the system of Apartment management. which makes use of new techniques for taking care of Documents, Records, Amenities, Society/Apartment meetings, Society/Apartment Security, Apartment policies.

Upayogee software for Cooperative society, you can keep the society related things under control. Cooperative Management software is a modular system that covers all operational and management aspects in your society. You manage the things easy way and save on cost and resources. Thus, there is no unnecessary work load on the committee members. By providing self-help modules, the cooperative housing society system makes each and every member responsible for his or her deeds. We are providing the best software to manage all the operations that are needed to run a Co-operative Society.

Society does not only mean living together, it means living together in better way in a Prosperous way, this means creating a Happy, Healthy & Safe environment for the people n by the people in their very own Society. Thus in making the Society better we must take help of some modern technology tool which are blend with the standards of Society Management. So steps involved in making society better are, First of all the members or the peoples in the society should enjoy hassle free & satisfied living. Proper managing and maintaining the activities of society. The documents and Record should be well managed. Everyone should be aware of the things taking place within the society. And Each and every one should be inter communicated with each other.

For making this more smooth and Effective Upayogee.com has a Unique and very help full “Apartment/Society Management Software” package to wave all your worries in just a single click.

About upayogee.com

Upayogee Software has a Perfect and Efficient solution for problems, with its Apartment/Society Management Software. Thus keeping all these points in mind Upayogee Software Pvt. Ltd. has a best pack for your Apartment management, Named as “Society / Apartment Management Software”.