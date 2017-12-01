Market Highlights

The study reveals that set-top box is trending in North America region. With the growth of hybrid boxes which is driving by the increasing demand of over-the-top content services by the users. In 2017, Sagemcom Group and Telecable had launched android TV 4K set-top box for Telecable tedi service which is latest cutting-edge technologies and enables access over hundred TV channels. The companies are investing in manufacturing the set top box due to its low cost and generating high revenue in entertainment and gaming services. In 2017, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. has released Hybrid 4K Set-Top Box with Android TV Built-in which is improving the customers experience in movies, music, games, and community information.

In North America region, the set-top box demand is growing with huge demand among various users including commercial use, residential use and others. The prominent companies such as Apple Inc. (U.S), Google Inc. (U.S), Arris International Plc. (U.S), EchoStar Corporation (U.S), are manufacturing set-top box that can improve the performance at reduced cost. Due to the changing market trends & emerging opportunities, set-top box market is estimated to grow with huge demand in the market.

Major key Players

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),

Apple Inc. (U.S),

Google Inc. (U.S),

Samsung Group (South Korea),

Arris International Plc. (U.S),

EchoStar Corporation (U.S),

Humax (U.K),

Sagemcom (France),

Technicolor SA (France),

Skyworth Digital (China)

The global Set-Top Box Market is growing rapidly over 6% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 31 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global set-top box market is bifurcated on the basis of types, content resolutions, application, and region. The types are segmented into cable, satellite, digital terrestrial television, internet protocol, over-the-top content and others. The application are segmented into secure digital (SD), high definition (HD), 4K and others. The end users are segmented residential use, commercial use and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global set-top box market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the set-top box market. The set-top box are gaining huge demand due increasing demand of IPTV which is appealing the hybrid set top box market. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for set-top box during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to forecast the highest CAGR in the coming years.

