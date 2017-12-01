Lee New Hampshire – Profit Tools (http://www.profittools.net) the innovative leader in Intermodal Transportation Solutions, today announced the world’s first Intermodal Drayage Optimization solution. With Profit Tools Optimization, trucking companies can unleash the power of artificial intelligence to automatically manage the increasing complexities of intermodal operations, and achieve new levels of efficiency, while gaining a competitive advantage.

Profit Tools Optimization, powered by AI, automatically plans the best dispatch assignments for efficiency and on-time performance. It is smart enough to evaluate and recommend the optimal plan for hundreds of containers every second and increase truck to dispatcher ratio by 200%.

Optimization provides real-time automated dispatch, optimized planning, and robust impact analysis of operational changes before they are put into effect. Customers can expect a Return on Investment (ROI) in one to four months.

New innovations and benefits of Optimization include:

– Real-time automated dispatch

– Efficient, on-time assignments

– Accurate capacity planning

– Dynamic response to delays and traffic conditions

– Reloads and yard move utilized to increase efficiency and on-time performance

– Revenue growth without increasing staff

– Automatic chassis management, routing and reuse

– Maximum driver utilization and contractor satisfaction

– Analysis of operational changes before they happen

Profit Tools Optimization features an easy-to-use web interface and is preconfigured to optimize port drayage movements, using data from any TMS combined with GPS, HOS, traffic and turn time information.

Optimization works-out-of-the-box with Profit Tools Transportation Management System (TMS) and can integrate with other proprietary or commercial TMS.

“Profit Tools Optimization is an unprecedented innovation that dramatically improves dispatch, the heart of intermodal operations, and redefines technology advancements in our industry,” said Brian Widell, President and Owner of Profit Tools. “With Optimization, customers will transform drayage operations to achieve significantly higher levels of operational efficiency.”

“Profit Tools Optimization will undoubtedly unleash our ability to outpace the competition,” said Shane VanderWaag, Director of Intermodal Services, Dependable Highway Express, Inc.

