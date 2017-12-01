According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of global prepreg market looks promising with opportunities in commercial aerospace, general aviation, military/defense, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering industries. The global prepreg market is expected to reach an estimated $6.6 billion by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for advanced high performance and lightweight composite materials and increasing performance requirements in the end use industries.

In this market, commercial aerospace, general aviation, military/defense, space/satellite, sporting goods, marine, wind energy, automotive, and civil engineering are the major end use industries. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the commercial aerospace, general aviation and automotive segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global prepreg market, the commercial aerospace segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and wind energy by volume. Expected growth in the development and production of advanced aircraft models, increasing use of lightweight high-performance composites in new aircraft programs, such as Boeing 787, Airbus A350, and the increasing length of wind turbine blades are the major driving forces that spur growth for these segments over the forecast period.

By type of prepreg, thermoset prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment due to its demand for large volume applications like wind turbine blades.

By fiber type, carbon fiber reinforced prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment by value and glass fiber reinforced prepreg by volume over the forecast period. By resin type, epoxy based prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment by both value and volume. The growing use of high performance composite materials in the end use industries is likely to drive the consumption of epoxy based prepreg over the forecast period. By material form, fabric prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period, whereas by manufacturing technology, hot melt is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

The North America is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to growing demand from aerospace and other end use industries.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests innovation and new product development to achieve higher strength and stiffness, better long term thermal and heat resistance, and improved aesthetics.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the increasing use of thermoplastics prepreg and close collaboration between industry players in different nodes of value chain. Hexcel, Cytec Solvay Group, Toray, TenCate, Gurit, Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation, SGL Group, Toho Tenax, and Lanxess are among the major suppliers of prepreg material.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global prepreg market by end use industry, material form, manufacturing technology, type of prepreg, reinforcement, resin, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Prepreg Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global prepreg market by end use industry, material form, manufacturing technology, type of prepreg, reinforcement, resin, and region, as follows:

By end use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2010 to 2021]:

• Commercial Aerospace

• Military/Defense

• General Aviation

• Space/Satellite

• Sporting Goods

• Marine

• Wind Energy

• Automotive

• Civil Engineering

• Others

By material form [Volume (M lbs) from 2010 to 2021]:

• UD Prepreg

• Fabric Prepreg

By manufacturing technology [Volume (M lbs) from 2010 to 2021]:

• Hot melt

• Solvent dip

By type of prepreg [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2010 to 2021]:

• Thermoset Prepreg

• Thermoplastics Prepreg

By reinforcement [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2010 to 2021]:

• Carbon Fiber

• Glass Fiber

• Aramid Fiber

By resin [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2010 to 2021]:

• Epoxy

• BMI

• Phenolic

• Cyanate ester

• Thermoplastics

By region [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2010 to 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

