Market Overview:

Matcha is a fine grounded powder of green tea leaves which is grown in China and Japan. Matcha based products are rich in anti-oxidants, vitamins, minerals and amino acids. Matcha powder is mostly used in beverage industry to manufacture green tea and smoothies. Matcha helps in curing chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity, this has increased the consumer shift towards the use of matcha products. Increasing population demand for superior quality healthy drinks and consumer acceptance in the population is primarily driving the global market for matcha products.

Matcha products have a wide range product applicability, which makes them an important ingredient to be used in beverage and nutraceuticals industry. They are used as a substitute of conventional tea in the beverage industry. Also, matcha powder is now used in nutraceuticals industry to manufacture supplements which is rich in anti-oxidants and helps in reducing stress, curing gastrointestinal problems and others. Matcha based creams, face packs and face wash are attracting consumers, owing to high demand from cosmetic industry.

Furthermore, demand for a substitute of conventional tea beverage, increasing health conscious working population is driving the demand for nutrient-rich beverages, which is driving the growth of the global matcha products market. All these factors are expected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 7.3% of matcha products market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4615

Downstream Analysis:

Matcha products market is segmented on the basis of grade, which includes ceremonial, classic, culinary, others. Among all, classic grade dominates the market, owing to because high nutrient contents and has wide range applicability. This grade is also comparatively cheaper than ceremonial and culinary grade.

The global matcha products market is segmented on the basis of application, which includes food, beverage, cosmetic & personal care, nutraceuticals, others. Among all, application in beverages show a high share. However, demand in food and nutraceuticals industry are projected to rise during the forecast period.

Match products market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, which comprises of store based (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores, and others), and non-store based (e-commerce). Sale through store based channels is dominating the market due to convenient one-stop shopping experience of the consumers.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the matcha products market

AIYA (Japan)

AOI Tea Company (Canada)

Ippodo Tea Co., Ltd (Japan)

Encha (Japan)

TEAJA Organic (Canada)

Midori Spring LTD. (Japan)

ITO EN, LTD.(Japan)

Matcha products market is growing rapidly owing to increasing demand from most of the countries, and intensifying market opportunities. Moreover, focus is on R&D to boost the matcha products market over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/matcha-products-market-4615

Regional Analysis:

The global matcha products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific region is dominating the matcha products market followed by North America. In Asia Pacific region, Japan and China are the major consumers of matcha products and matcha-based beverages. High consumption rate of nutrient-rich beverage and food owing to its health benefits has led to the growth of the matcha products market in this region, However, North America is projected to grow rapidly owing to its consumer shift towards nutrient-rich food and beverages.

Furthermore, Australia, India & Singapore are expected to show a high market share of the global matcha products market in Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation:

Matcha products market is segmented on the basis of grade, applications and distribution channel

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com