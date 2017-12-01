Liquid handling is ubiquitous in any chemical or biological industry. Liquid handling technologies provide innovative and efficient liquid handling techniques with respect to conventional liquid handling technologies. Further, inclusion of automation has arisen as a newest innovation in liquid handling technologies. Automated liquid handling technologies have proven to be effective solution in reducing manual labor in laboratories. These technologies further help in reducing error and improve throughputs in laboratories. Also, these technologies have reduced sample volumes and minimized pipetting. Liquid handling systems plays a significant role in genomic analysis, sequencing and high-throughput screening (HTS).

The liquid handling technologies market is segmented on the basis of pipette technology, pump type and end-users. On the basis of pipette technology, liquid handling technologies market can be segmented as valve dispensing technology, syringe solenoid technology, inkjet-technology, glass capillary technology and automated liquid handling technology. To pump the liquid in the accurate measures, pumping technologies plays a major role. Thus, in terms of pump type, liquid handling technologies market is further classified as piston pumps, peristaltic pumps, pressure driven pumps and diaphragm pumps. On the basis of end-users liquid handling technologies is further segmented as medical/forensics laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, chemical industries and others (educational institutes, food and beverage industries and government).

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/liquid-handling-technologies-market.html

The key drivers increasing the adoption of modern liquid handling technologies are the inclusion of automation in research and medical institutions. The latest automated liquid handling systems have significantly reduced the time spent in liquid handling and provided quality results. These automated liquid handlers are capable of handling laboratory tasks such as serial dilutions, stamping and plate reformatting. Also, augmenting demand for high-throughput screening and superior medical diagnostics has fuelled the demand for liquid handling technologies. The need for automated liquid handling technologies in cellular workflows and single cell analysis will further fuel the growth of liquid handling technologies market. Further, increasing spending on R&D in the field of health sciences and pharmaceuticals is expected to surge the demand for latest and state-of-the-art liquid handling technologies.

However, high set-up cost and complex operability of latest liquid handling systems may restrain its market. Also, lack of reliability is key factor affecting its growth in case of crucial microbial or forensic studies. Development of liquid handling technologies which can suitably provide features such as more walk-away time, higher throughput, more flexibility, improved software and greater accuracy can be foreseen as a market opportunity in the near term. Further, enhancement of liquid handling technologies which are capable of handling smaller volumes of liquid can be highly suitable for microfluidic studies and single cell analysis in the future years.

On the global scale, the North American region is anticipated to dominate the liquid handling technologies market in the coming years. The presence of automation and superior lab facilities is expected to the trigger market growth of liquid handling systems and technologies in this region. However, increasing R&D activities and rise in number of laboratories is anticipated to be propel the growth of liquid handling technologies market significantly in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Further, among the various end-user segments, demand from pharmaceutical is expected to be a key growth driver for overall liquid handling technologies market. The high capital inflow in terms of R&D by pharmaceutical companies is seen as key factor towards its market growth.

Request Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10262

Some of the key players in the development and manufacturing of liquid handling systems include Labnet International, Inc., Aurora Biomed, Inc., Gilson, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hamilton Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Freeslate, Inc., Douglas Scientific, BioTek Instruments, Inc. and Wagner Life Science LLC.