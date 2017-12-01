As the large amount of data is being generated everyday by companies all over the world, a new research study titled “Master Data Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” has been generated and recently added into the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report is a result of in-depth analysis of global master data management market covering its past trends and estimating future prospects during assessment period 2016 to 2024.

According to the report, the global market for master data management is estimated to deliver a robust CAGR of 27.25% during the forecast period. With this, organizations have already started to invest into master data management solutions to avoid delay in loss of their valuable data. The report also shares that the global market for master data management which was evaluated for worth US$4.35 bn during 2015 is now predicted to generate revenue of US$37.97 by the end of 2024.

The report contains an executive summary providing key information about the global master data management market including market snapshot, market revenue and year-on-year growth. The study shares key trends and market dynamics of global master data management market which includes identification of factors that drive the market as well as become restraints to the growth of the market. The report has important information related to future opportunities available which is useful for new entrants and existing players operating in the market.

For in-depth analysis, the global market of master data management has been segmented into component, solution and industry. The component segment is further divided into software (on-premise and on-cloud) and services (consulting, system integration and operations & maintenance). The solutions segment is categorized into product data solution, multi-domain MDM solution, customer data solution.

The last segment of industry is sub-segmented into banking, finance & insurance (BFSI), government, health care, IT & telecommunications, transportation & logistics, energy & utility, retail, manufacturing and others. According to the report, the BFSI segment of the MDM market has gained a revenue worth US$890.94 mn in 2015. It further says that the BFSI segment is expected to deliver a strong 27.3% CAGR during the assessment period 2016 to 2024.

The report has listed and profiled some of the major companies operating in the global master data management market for its readers. These companies are Informatica, EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc., IBM Global Business Services, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Agility Multichannel, Oracle Corporation, Orchestra Networks, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc. and Stibo Systems.

