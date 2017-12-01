A new study with title “Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2022” analyzing global market of infrastructure as a service has recently been added into the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The study provides detailed insight into the global infrastructure as a service market and shares past trends and future prospects from 2015 to 2022.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/912

The infrastructure as a service market delivers virtualized computer related resources such as software, hardware, storage and servers through internet. This helps companies requiring temporary infrastructure to meet the short term demands due to unexpected and changing workloads. According to the report, the global infrastructure as a service market which was evaluated for worth US$ 15.6 Bn in 2014, is expected to deliver a robust CAGR of 22.1% during the assessment period 2015 to 2022.

The report begins with an executive summary containing significant information about the global infrastructure as a service market such as market share and year-on-year growth. The next section of market overview shares basics of the market with the readers and shares key details about market trends, market dynamics, future opportunities and competitive landscape that helps new entrants and existing players to make strategic decisions. In the market dynamics section, the factors driving the market as well as restraints to the growth of the markets are discussed. According to the report, increasing demand for recovery-as-a-service, growing number of micro, small, and medium enterprises globally, evolution of hybrid cloud solutions, shrinking capEx budgets and rising need for business continuity are some of the factors driving the global infrastructure as a service market. Additionally, the report also shares that how factors such as data security and privacy, evolving needs of the marketplace and vendor lock-in (lack of universal services) are restraints to the growth of the market.

Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/infrastructure-service-market

The shares that more investments and economic growth of emerging markets in APAC region and increase in number of portable computing devices are some of the future opportunities available in the global market of infrastructure as a service. Similarly, key trends are observed and market outlook is shared in the report.

For in-depth analysis, the global infrastructure as a service market has been divided into segments. These segments are implementation type, service type, end-users and geography which are further sub-segmented into various categories.

The study shares details of its analysis on competition landscape and profiles some of the key players for its readers. These companies are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, Inc. to mention a few.

Enquire About this Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/912

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/