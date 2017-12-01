This report studies the Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, analyzes and researches the Cancer Tumor Profiling development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

QIAGEN

ROCHE MOLECULAR SYSTEMS

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ILLUMINA

NEOGENOMICS LABORATORIES

HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC

GENOMIC HEALTH

HOLOGIC GEN-PROBE

BD BIOSCIENCES (BECKTON DICKINSON)

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Cancer Tumor Profiling can be split into

Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

Microarray

Others

Market segment by Application, Cancer Tumor Profiling can be split into

Personalized Medicine

Diagnostics

Biomarker Discovery

Prognostics

Research Applications

Table of Contents

Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Cancer Tumor Profiling

1.1 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Overview

1.1.1 Cancer Tumor Profiling Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market by Type

1.3.1 Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

1.3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

1.3.3 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

1.3.4 In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

1.3.5 Microarray

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Personalized Medicine

1.4.2 Diagnostics

1.4.3 Biomarker Discovery

1.4.4 Prognostics

1.4.5 Research Applications

2 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 QIAGEN

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 ROCHE MOLECULAR SYSTEMS

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 ABBOTT LABORATORIES

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 ILLUMINA

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 NEOGENOMICS LABORATORIES

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 GENOMIC HEALTH

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 HOLOGIC GEN-PROBE

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 BD BIOSCIENCES (BECKTON DICKINSON)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

4 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Cancer Tumor Profiling in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cancer Tumor Profiling

5 United States Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

7 Japan Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)

7.2 Japan Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

8 China Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)

8.2 China Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

9 India Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)

9.2 India Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

10 Southeast Asia Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)

10.2 Southeast Asia Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)

11.1 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)

11.1.1 United States Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.2 EU Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.3 Japan Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.4 China Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.5 India Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)

11.2 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

12 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Dynamics

12.1 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Opportunities

12.2 Cancer Tumor Profiling Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

