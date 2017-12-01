This report studies the Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market, analyzes and researches the Cancer Tumor Profiling development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
QIAGEN
ROCHE MOLECULAR SYSTEMS
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ILLUMINA
NEOGENOMICS LABORATORIES
HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC
GENOMIC HEALTH
HOLOGIC GEN-PROBE
BD BIOSCIENCES (BECKTON DICKINSON)
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Cancer Tumor Profiling can be split into
Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
Microarray
Others
Market segment by Application, Cancer Tumor Profiling can be split into
Personalized Medicine
Diagnostics
Biomarker Discovery
Prognostics
Research Applications
Click Here To Get Request Sample: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/260640
Table of Contents
Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Cancer Tumor Profiling
1.1 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Overview
1.1.1 Cancer Tumor Profiling Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market by Type
1.3.1 Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)
1.3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
1.3.3 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)
1.3.4 In Situ Hybridization (ISH)
1.3.5 Microarray
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Personalized Medicine
1.4.2 Diagnostics
1.4.3 Biomarker Discovery
1.4.4 Prognostics
1.4.5 Research Applications
2 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 QIAGEN
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 ROCHE MOLECULAR SYSTEMS
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 ABBOTT LABORATORIES
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 ILLUMINA
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 NEOGENOMICS LABORATORIES
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 GENOMIC HEALTH
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 HOLOGIC GEN-PROBE
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 BD BIOSCIENCES (BECKTON DICKINSON)
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Cancer Tumor Profiling in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cancer Tumor Profiling
5 United States Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
6 EU Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)
6.2 EU Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
7 Japan Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)
7.2 Japan Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
8 China Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)
8.2 China Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
9 India Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)
9.2 India Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
10 Southeast Asia Cancer Tumor Profiling Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (2012-2017)
10.2 Southeast Asia Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)
11.1 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (Value) by Regions (2017-2022)
11.1.1 United States Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.2 EU Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.3 Japan Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.4 China Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.5 India Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Cancer Tumor Profiling Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2022)
11.2 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size (Value) by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
12 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Dynamics
12.1 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Opportunities
12.2 Cancer Tumor Profiling Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
15 Appendix
Methodology
Analyst Introduction
Data Source
To Purchase this Premium Report: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/260640
About Us
Global QYResearch (http://globalqyresearch.com/) is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.
Browse Our Pharma Blog: http://pharmainvestmentnews.com/
Contact Us:
Unit 1, 26 Cleveland Road, South Woodford, London,
E182AN, United Kingdom
Call: +44 20 3239 2407
sales@globalqyresearch.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-qy-research
Twitter: http://twitter.com/gqyresearch
Recent Comments